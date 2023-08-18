Is pet hair dyeing cruelty or fashion?

trends Social networks dominate everyday, In recent times, the movie ‘Barbie’ has caught the attention of the world. Pink or fuchsia colored accessories, objects and clothing have taken over the streets, entertainment venues, catwalks and especially cinemas. Everyone wants to wear something from the famous and glamorous doll, there are even people who have dared to dye the fur of their pets, especially dogs, with colors that it recognizes.

But although it may be ridiculous to many people, the fact is that if the fur of that dog or any other animal tinted with products for human useThese can cause severe burns, baldness, irritation, allergies and even poisoning if you eat them. “Human dyes should not be used on pets, as they can cause liver, digestive and kidney problems if licked by a dog,” says veterinarian Diego Salinas.

to take into account: The same manufacturers of tinctures note that their products can cause itching, burning and redness on the skin of dogs, despite the fact that they are claimed to be harmless.

According to veterinarian Salinas, dyeing the dog’s hair has led to fraudsters selling white French poodles as if they were the color of chocolate, which fetch a high price. “I’ve seen clients who would pay triple for brown pups whose real roots start to come out as the days go by, which is why I recommend it don’t shop online, Interested parties must know the parents of the pups. The veterinarian warned, “They paint them with human dye and many end up eating the poison because it hurts them.”

respect for animals

The animal rights organization PETA states on its website that dogs should not be depicted because, like cats, they are not objects or toys, but living beings who deserve care and respect. It adds thatNo animal has any natural desire or need dyed, pierced, tattooed, mutilated or altered in any way to suit human aesthetic preferences.” Even if the dye is safe for pets, care must be taken to keep it away from the animal’s eyes and mouth. and Getting allergy tested is a priority.

invert colors

Dog hair is an important part of their health and lifestyle. For this reason, one of the main problems with dye is that it severely alters the dog’s natural scent, which we cannot perceive. it it’s annoying to the animal itself, who is uncomfortable with the smell it emits and may even harm himself trying to remove the dye from his body. Coloring a dog also impairs its ability to communicate with its companions, since we must bear in mind that dogs greet each other by sniffing each other. The artificial scent given off by a dyed dog may cause other dogs to reject it or, worse, attempt to attack it.

approved product

Salinas indicates that dyeing a dog’s coat is safe as long as special pet dyes or products are used. “It should be done with organic animal cosmetic products. After three or four baths the tincture comes out. They are not toxic. Owners must take the dog to a specialized center. It is irresponsible to do this at home.”, experts advise. From an ethical point of view, Dr Anna Foreman, in-house veterinarian at Everpaw Pet Insurance, told The Sun newspaper that she is personally against the practice as it only benefits the owner selfishly. Even domesticated animals are being turned from fashion to cruelty.