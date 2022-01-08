Is political polarization in the United States irreversible?

The United States is nearing a point of no return. The assault on Capitol Hill a year ago has become the most representative symbol of the political and social polarization of the United States. That moment of undemocratic violence on the part of Donald Trump’s followers is the consequence of a radicalization process that has been going on for some time.

The events of January 6, 2021 were surprising in timing and modality, not conceptually. In the United States of the twenties, an outgoing president, defeated in the elections, decided not to accept the outcome of the vote and to add fuel to the fire of his fiercest supporters, he incited them against those democratic institutions that he himself, in theory, still represented in a transition phase of power.

“We live in such crazy times that an assault on the world’s oldest democracy carried out on live television, with deputies and senators forced to flee or barricaded in the closets of Capitol Hill, has become a news story, not a piece of history, […] a scuffle to share on Twitter, nonsense, a contemporary way of doing politics », wrote the director Christian Rocca in the opening editorial of the new issue of Linkiesta Magazine with New York Times Turning Points 2022.

Today, the vast majority of Republicans continue to believe the lie that the 2020 election was stolen by the Democrats, and are acting accordingly. More than a year has passed since the vote and not even the Biden administration and the new pandemic infections are able to deflate the conspiracy theories.

“Politics in the United States has become an increasingly polarized topic, largely due to a right that is increasingly moving to the extreme,” Nicole Karlis wrote in Salon in December. And today many political observers believe that the rift is so marked that it could become irreversible.

The internal rift in the United States started from afar, it has stratified over the decades, and only with the obstruction of the Republicans in the democratic institutions of the 90s, has it become deeper: in that period the Grand Old Party has repeatedly tried to blow up the hinges on which parliamentary politics had rested up to that moment, he wanted to block the functioning of Congress, make it impotent, and then collect the electoral dividends of a populist policy.

More recently, since Barack Obama’s presidential victory in 2008, America has seen the number of far-right militants grow exponentially. Groups that during the Trump administration aligned themselves with the presidency – which in turn did not prove picky, accepting any form of consensus, wherever it came from – such as the Oathkeepers and the Proud Boys who were among the fomenters of the assault on Capitol Hill.

“That 6 January we realized that the division between two very distant Americas had reached a critical point: there was no longer anything sacred, untouchable, not even the Capitol,” Federico Leoni, journalist of Sky Tg24 which conceived, edited and hosted “America Contro”, the broadcaster’s new program which will be broadcast from 9 January every second Sunday of the month at 7:30 pm, available on demand and on the skytg24.it website.

The show aims to tell in an in-depth and detailed way American society and the deep rifts from which it is marked, in a long journey that will end in November, when the United States will hold the elections of midterm for the renewal of the Congress.

Guests of the first episode will be the intellectual and linguist Noam Chomsky and Lorenzo Vidino, Director of the Program on Extremism at George Washington University. In addition, an interview with Jason Miller, former spokesman for Donald Trump, made by Marco Congiu, correspondent from the United States for Sky Tg24.

“America Contro” tells of a country that was not so divided since the Civil War: “There are several causes that combine to create this climate. There is a demographic trend that makes the historically dominant group, that of Protestant whites, a minority, and in many this generates a feeling of revenge. Then there is the economy, which has evolved and faced globalization, but has penalized some social groups and increased inequalities. These are just two examples, then immigration, topics such as the right to abortion or gun control should be mentioned. All themes that generate anger, and become a weapon in the hands of the demagogues, ”says Leoni.

Here, the demagogues: Trump was a factor in American political radicalization. He did not create it with his own hands, but with his presidency he acted as a multiplier.

“The extremist fringes of the right have always existed, but they have always had different shades, they were divided into factions, and Trump united them, perhaps without knowing it because perhaps he does not have the political maturity sufficient for this,” explains Federico Leoni.

Of course, Trump was not the only factor that led to greater polarization in this era. Technological innovation has unwittingly provided new tools for populism.

The most extremist groups in America have for years been distant, separated in a vast territory. Technology has allowed them to come together, to get closer even if geographically distant.

The near future does not look calmer: polarization will not return as if by magic in the coming months, and neither will Joe Biden’s certainly democratic politics.

“The prospects tell us that Biden is in trouble in the consensus and in the coming months Trump will field his economic and political strength to make the Democrats lose the majority in Congress in the elections of midterm. Biden could reach 2024 in trouble, with Trump as a candidate for the Republicans and a potentially explosive situation like that of 2020 “, explains Leoni.

On the other hand, it would be too naïve to think that this climate of radicalization could cease shortly.

Georgia State University political scientist Jennifer McCoy has published a study on every global democracy since 1950 to identify cases of extreme polarization of the political framework. From his analysis it emerges that none of the comparable democracies to the United States has ever experienced such high levels of polarization as those present in Washington today.

A long article published in Vox just a few days ago explained that positive reform and transformation are still possible, but historically the most significant changes in the American system came only after bloodshed and strife – from the Gettysburg camps and to the streets. of Birmingham.

It is possible, perhaps even probable, that America will not be able to deviate from this path before facing further upheaval. In short, things could get worse even before they get better.

«The American political system – reads the conclusion of the article by Vox – is apparently broken beyond its normal capacity for repair. In the absence of a radical development, that is, of something that we cannot yet foresee, these disturbing recent years are not so much a question that we have put behind us but the prologue of something that is yet to come ».