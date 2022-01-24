Is Polkadot to buy after the current decline?

Polkadot DOT / USD has weakened from $ 55 to $ 16.20 since November 4th, and the current price is $ 18.86.

The cryptocurrency market has collapsed this trading week: Bitcoin has dropped below $ 35,000 and the price of DOT remains under pressure.

Polkadot can easily update itself by making changes

Are you looking for timely news, tips and market analysis? Sign up for the Invezz newsletter today.

Polkadot is an open source project that allows cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Dr Gavin Wood, Robert Habermeier and Peter Czaban are the founders of Polkadot, while the Web3 Foundation provides grants for ecosystem development.

This project was designed to connect private and consortium chains, public and permissionless networks and future technologies that have yet to be created.

Users can interact with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network and create a custom blockchain in minutes via the Substrate framework.

Polkadot has unprecedented economic scalability and it is important to remember that it also provides transactional scalability by spreading transactions across multiple parallel blockchains.

Polkadot can easily update to changes without hard forking as better technologies become available, and this ease of development helps Polkadot’s network grow.

DOT is a governance token of the Polkadot network and is used to protect the network, for staking and bonding.

Polkadot token holders have complete control over the protocol, including the ability to participate in decision making in relation to global updates and / or changes to Polkadot.

The DOT token made an impressive gain in early November 2021 and hit a record high of $ 55 on November 4th.

DOT is currently down more than 60% from its peak, but Polkadot is a very promising project and the price of DOT could rise again to the levels we saw in November 2021. David Kelly, chief global strategist at JP Morgan, has declared:

The recent sales were largely attributed to the Federal Reserve after announcing that it was planning three interest rate hikes this year. Under such conditions, risky assets tend to suffer as the cost of borrowed money becomes more expensive.

Bearish in control of DOT

Polkadot (DOT) has weakened from its record of $ 55, recorded on November 4th and remains in a bear market according to technical analysis.

Data source: tradingview.com

The strong support level for DOT is $ 15 and if the price falls below it, the next price target could be around $ 13 or even lower.

On the other hand, if the price rises above $ 25, it would be a strong “buy” signal with the way open to a resistance level that stands at $ 30.

In summary

According to technical analysis, Polkadot (DOT) remains in a bear market, but if the price rises above $ 25, it would be a strong “buy” signal with the way open to a resistance level that stands at $ 30.