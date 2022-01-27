The success of Postepay products is to be found in various factors, one above all the great simplicity in terms of use, added to a certain convenience in terms of costs, given that almost all the versions do not have a fixed cost as much as related to the operations of withdrawal.

It is possible to “top up” the Postepay credit with cash both through post offices and through authorized betting shops, usually the vast majority of betting shops and tobacconists.

Growing success

The popularity and spread of the Postepay range can also be quantified in the timing: in 2003 Poste Italiane began distributing the first version of Postepay, in a very different context from the current one, now literally littered with prepaid cards and account cards. Having acted as a “trailblazer”, has guaranteed Postepay an enormous advantage also in terms of diffusion, an advantage that it still enjoys almost 20 years later, also because the service has become much more extensive and diversified, which today allows ” sending money to other users, top-ups and bulletin payments.

Is Postepay a credit card? Beware, here’s the truth

No, Postepay can be classified as a debit card but is disconnected from a current account and does not allow the typical actions of the credit card, which allows precisely to “pay later” a specific amount. Although the circuit is often the same (Visa and Mastercard), also shared by account cards, i.e. those linked to current accounts but in turn not credit cards, there is therefore a substantial difference. La Postepay, like all cards of the same type, require a credit equal to or greater than that requested during the payment phase.

Also aesthetically, credit cards are different from debit cards: the latter are thinner than credit cards, which follow a precise standard in terms of dimensions: 85.60 × 53.98 mm for a thickness of 0.76 mm .