Is pre-period diarrhea a torment? Here are the causes (and also the remedies!)

Do you suffer from diarrhea before your period? Find out what it depends on and what you can do to fix it.

Suffering from diarrhea before your period is a fairly common problem that is one of the symptoms of the so-called PMS. A condition that affects at least 70% of women and which can make those days more difficult due to the obvious management difficulties.

But why are there people who suffer from constipation or diarrhea during their period? The change of hormones it can create imbalances that lead to very different effects. So let’s find out those closely related to diarrhea and what can be done to alleviate the problem.

Diarrhea before the period: causes and possible remedies

Pre-period diarrhea occurs due to the presence of prostaglandins. These are particular molecules that are produced by the cells of the endometrium.

This flakes off whenever fertilization of the egg does not occur, leading to the menstrual flow in turn stimulated by contractions caused by prostaglandins. This is a procedure that in some women can lead to severe pain and diarrhea problems ranging from preparation for the period until its disappearance.

When the problem of diarrhea becomes constant or you have other problems related to the cycle at the same time, the first thing to do is undoubtedly to contact your doctor.

It is in fact important to know that experiencing severe pain during your period is not normal or right and this is the end it is important to find a doctor who knows how to act to make this monthly appointment as less annoying (and painful) as possible.

That said, sudden and continuous discharges can alter the well-being of the intestine and certainly one can hope to find relief through a medical history with consequent treatment of the same. While waiting to understand how to move, you can adjust your diet a little by avoiding foods such as dairy products, foods rich in fats and vegetables or fruit that can cause fermentation.

Eating lightly and healthily for a few days before the flow could help in this regard. Especially if you choose to associate the new diet with probiotics that will be chosen according to your needs.

In this way, with a little patience and in the absence of extra problems, it will be possible to live the cycle with greater relaxation.