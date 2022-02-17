Is Putin creating a pretext for war? (Analysis)

Bolsonaro and Putin agree to share geopolitical information 1:24

Moscow (CNN) — Russian President Vladimir Putin is a man who likes to keep his options open, and the Ukraine crisis is no exception: while the Kremlin leader signals his willingness to engage on the diplomatic front, he is also defending war. .

Consider the situation in Donbas, the territories in eastern Ukraine controlled in part by Russian-backed separatists. At a news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday, Putin dropped the “g” word to describe the situation there.

“According to our estimates, what is happening today in Donbas is genocide,” Putin said.

Scholz responded, telling reporters that Putin was “wrong” to use the term. But those comments were already in the public arena, and Putin had stepped up the rhetoric.

Putin’s complaint about the Donbas is not new. He has repeatedly spoken out about what he describes as the violation of the rights of ethnic Russians and Russian-speakers in Ukraine, and has stated that Russia has the right to intervene militarily to protect them.

But Putin appears to be defending his own version of a “responsibility to protect”, however distant the situation in Donbas may be from Rwanda — where more than 800,000 people, mostly Tutsis, were killed over the course of 100 days in 1994– or Srebrenica –where more than 7,000 mostly Muslim men and boys were massacred in 1995.

Invoking genocide echoes Russia’s false claim that its neighbor, Georgia, committed genocide against civilians in the breakaway republic of South Ossetia in August 2008. During that brief conflict, Russia launched a massive military incursion that penetrated deep into Georgian territory, a scenario that worries Western politicians today when it comes to Ukraine.

The Investigative Committee, Russia’s top police body, took Putin’s comments a step further on Wednesday when it announced it had opened a criminal investigation into alleged evidence of what it called “indiscriminate shelling” of civilians in the Donbas region. by Ukrainian forces since 2014.

In a press release laced with politically charged language, the Investigative Committee said it had opened a criminal case under Part 1 of Article 356 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, which covers mistreatment of the civilian population and the use of means and methods prohibited by an international treaty in an armed conflict.

The Investigative Committee’s statement echoed Putin’s genocide speech, saying: “The intention to exterminate the inhabitants of Donbas is obvious: the Russian investigation recorded hundreds of such facts that qualify as evidence of the use of means and methods of forbidden war”.

It’s clear why the Kremlin wants to change the subject: In 2015, for example, a bombing blamed on Russian-backed Donbas separatists killed at least 30 people in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Mariupol.

Ukrainian civilians prepare to fight Russia 2:42

Since the conflict in the Donbas began in 2014, thousands of civilians have been killed and injured in the fighting, according to United Nations estimates. But announcing an investigation, not by an independent body, and at the height of a confrontation with Ukraine, appears to be a distinctly political move, regardless of the truth of the allegations.

And then there is also the vexing question of the legal status of the breakaway regions of Donbas. Russia has never recognized the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) in Donbas as sovereign and independent states, even as it has issued Russian passports to people living there.

Russian lawmakers earlier this week appealed to the Russian president to recognize the breakaway republics in Donbas as independent. That also creates a potential situation where Russia could declare the need to respond to Ukrainian “aggression” against those small states.

Would that happen? The recognition of the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Luhansk People’s Republic would destroy the Minsk agreements, a package of measures that, for now, according to the Kremlin, is the only way to resolve the crisis in Ukraine.

But fabricating more problems can also benefit the Kremlin: it widens the menu of options at Putin’s disposal.