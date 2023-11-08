Is Rachel Ziegler looking to Jennifer Lawrence for style inspiration?

Photography by Getty Images

From her “Girl on Fire”-inspired red carpet outfit to her cool luxury street style aesthetic, Ziegler appears to be taking fashion cues from the OG Katniss Everdeen.

Is there anything more exciting than a rising Hollywood fashion icon? Enter Rachel Ziegler. promoting the latest hunger games film series, Newcomer Rachel Ziegler is proving she can play A-lister when it comes to red carpet style.

To attend the European premiere of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes On November 5 in Berlin, Ziegler wore a plunging Alexander McQueen gown from the designer’s Fall 2023 collection that screamed “Girl on Fire.” Its unique neckline and how its black mermaid silhouette transitioned into a red orchid pattern reminiscent of flames was immediately obvious to any OG. hunger games The fan said that Ziegler was paying homage to the series’ original heroine Katniss Everdeen, who was brought to life by Jennifer Lawrence.

There are two particularly memorable scenes in both the first and second hunger games Movies in which Katniss wears a gown that bursts into flames along the hemline as she turns around. These costumes, and their associated flaming goggles, represent the District 12 tribute’s intense, fighting spirit, while also establishing her as a force to be reckoned with both in and out of the arena.

and although songbirds and snakes song Considering it’s actually a prequel to the original films, it’s clear that Ziegler was honoring Katniss (and her leading female predecessor, Lawrence), while also drawing parallels between them. singing birds The character, Lucy Gray Baird, and former heroine of the films with her red carpet look.

However, her bold premiere outfit caught the attention of both old and new hunger games Fans, this isn’t the only movie star-style moment we’ve seen from Ziegler recently. With the help of stylist Sarah Slutsky Tolli, the 22-year-old has been seen in a variety of elevated looks while promoting the film, which has received an interim agreement from SAG-AFTRA allowing its stars to advertise the film . Hollywood strike.

In addition to her flame-inspired McQueen gown, Ziegler has been spotted in other red carpet method dressing. While promoting the film in New York City, Ziegler wore a Dior outfit that consisted of an asymmetric, one-shoulder white blouse, as well as a textured ombre yellow skirt filled with intricate ruffles. This look was no doubt a symbol of Lucy’s rainbow dress with a flowing tulle skirt in the new film, one of the character’s most recognizable costumes.

When it comes to her other press tour looks, Ziegler also appears to be leaning toward a cool luxury aesthetic — and taking subtle styling cues from none other than Jennifer Lawrence, whose recent style makeover is turning heads. Is. Think: monochromatic dresses, timeless staples in upscale clothing, and sleek tailoring from logo-free brands like The Row.

Ziegler has been seen in a variety of silk blouses, wide-leg trousers, fitted vests and oversized blazers – all staples of a well-rounded, quietly luxurious wardrobe. Most importantly, while many of her recent looks have come from designers like Petar Petrov, Sergio Hudson, and Dior, none of her ensembles display any logos or brand names, furthering the aesthetic’s subtle, understated aesthetic. Is also consistent. Logo mania? We don’t know him.

These looks come just months after Lawrence’s renaissance of her style and career, in which she moved away from her previously beloved quirky persona (and outgoing fashion sense) to include more mature, sophisticated outfits that better reflect that of an adult. represents who she is today. ,

As Lawrence has embarked on her recent style evolution, she has become a street style icon with her often toned-down, yet always perfectly executed looks. Like favoring well-known “stealth wealth” brands QuarrelShe is usually seen in neutral colors and comfortable layers, including loose-fitting trousers, as well as oversized sweaters and blazers.

Like Lawrence, Ziegler also recently tried her hand at cool luxury-inspired street style looks. In a series of photos posted by her stylist, Ziegler was photographed walking her dog in a minimalist label dress. With a Kate Spade bag on her arm, Ziegler posed subtly for the camera wearing Icon denim loose-fitting jeans, a simple white T-shirt from “Less is More” brand Saint Agni, and a classic tan trench coat by J.Crew Posed. ,

And besides their new similar styles, Zelger and Lawrence also share other career and fashion similarities. Just like Lawrence got her big break after playing Katniss for the first time in 2012, Upcoming hunger games The prequel marks Ziegler’s first major film role (she previously starred as Maria in Steven Spielberg’s 2021). west story Adaptation)

On the style side of things, the fashion world is clearly paying attention to the rising star. Ziegler has recently been seen in an increasing number of Dior looks, and was even called a “friend of the house” by the brand in May. Coincidentally, Lawrence has been a Dior ambassador since 2012, which was right around the time the first hunger games The film was released. The two stars also met at a Dior show in Paris last September. Will there be a future partnership between Ziegler and Dior? only time will tell.

So what’s next for Ziegler? Young actor will play the lead role snow White, The latest live-action reimagining of Disney’s classic fairy tale, which is expected to premiere in 2025. Until then, we’ll keep an eye on the rising star’s more methodical red carpet dressing and cool luxury-inspired looks.