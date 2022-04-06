Is Raúl Gudiño leaving Chivas? This is how it reveals | Exclusive interview

Juan Manuel Figueroa and Halftime

The Closing Tournament 2022 could be the last tournament of Raúl Gudiño wearing the shirt of the Guadalajarabecause although there are negotiations to renew it, the Guadalajara goalkeeper also has other open fronts with the intention to play and shine in football.

That is why Raú plucked the leaves of the daisy, because although look for a new linksince the current one expires in December, in an interview with halftime I accept that there are polls from other teams and even from other latitudes.

“Well, in the end… they are talking to each other; things are like that, negotiations, but one always has to look for the best optionthink with a cool head. It is the club where I grew up, to which I owe everything. You have to keep thinking about what may come in the future. we are in negotiation. You don’t have to hide it, you also have to start looking for options and take the best around the family and projection and play, which is the main thing”, he said Gudino.

The goalkeeper began playing this season and after playing Matchday 8 against Athletic Saint Louis the cut came from the technician, Marcelo Michel Leanowho gave the trust to Miguel Jimenez.

“Yes there have been approachesbut we continue in talks with the club, in the end I am at liberty to listen, probe and coldly make the decision of what destiny and the future can prepare for me. There are options and they are being discussed on both sides (Liga MX and abroad)”.

Difficult decisions

Already with 4 games as a substitute, Raúl, with European experience playing in Cyprus and Portugalstill does not know the reason why he lost ownership in Chivas.

“The reason as such, I could not tell you; I don’t know if it’s because of the contractI don’t know if it’s a technical decision. I wouldn’t know how to answer you; only the people who are there are the ones who can say, one has to be professional. I don’t like not playing, it is total. We are here to play and love soccer, it is the role that we have right now, ”he declared.

“These are things that are emerging, there has been no mistake or something so clear, they are soccer things, that one does not explain, one does not make the decision, if one made the decision he would be playing and he would put 11 Gudiños to play. yes surprise, one is aware and has to continue working. Cold head”.

It’s not the first time this has happened to him. Chivasalready lived it with Victor Manuel Vucetich.

“Unfortunately I have not had to close any tournament, it has always touched me that there is a cut or something like that”; about going back to Europe said that “it is always in the mind of any player, as a dream; I already tried those honeys and everything. I know it’s not just anything, we’ve seen it with several players, I have it in mind. The main thing is to play.”

Casillas, his friend

In 2014, Gudi tried his luck at Porto B on loan without debuting in Chivas and a year later they bought it; although he could not add minutes in the first team and did so until 2016 in the Union of Madeira.

A year later he went to Cyprus to play with him APOELand there he made history by debuting in the Champions League against Borussia Dortmund.

On Portugal he became friends with the Spanish, Iker Casillasgoalkeeper with whom he continues to communicate and is sometimes his confidant: “One or another conversation, because yes people of experience give you calm, not only him, but also people with experience in the field of soccer; I have talked with them about the subject, relying on them, who have the experience for a reason”.