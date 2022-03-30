Is red hair the color of the season? The celebrities confirm it

If he Red color was quite a phenomenon last year fueled by the series queen’s gambitfrom Netflix, in which we could see Anya Taylor-Joy wear a mane of fire, this year the scarlet hair they are everywhere, from fashion shows to street style. A safe bet, this flattering color brings warmth to the face and character to the hair. Needing to be more or less warm depending on skin tone, hair ginger varies by person. But if one thing is clear, it is that the celebrities They have already fallen for this capillary metamorphosis.

Yes Gigi Hadid surprised everyone last year with her hair color coppery hair, made by the stylist Panos Papandiranos, it seems that this year this coloration has not been forgotten. In fact, lately, many celebrities have gone for this red hue. Among them, actress Zendaya said goodbye to 2021 by changing her look for a reddish-brown. The model kendall jenner also surprised with a new hair color on the Prada catwalk during Milan Fashion Week and, more recently, the actress Sophie Turner has dared with a Burgundy that suits all types of faces.

Here are some celebrities who have already taken Red hair like the coloring for this season. Get inspired by them!

ZENDAYA

The actress to whom everything suits him opted for a change of look after the premiere from the movie Spiderman: no way home. On his official Instagram he stated that it was time for a change and was seen with a dark red hair. It is not the bright copper hair that Mary Jane Watson has accustomed us to, the love affair of Spiderman. However, Zendaya has done it again, she has surprised us with her clavicle haircut and its dark red tone that evokes the passion, sensuality and empowerment of a revolutionary womanfree and creative.

SYDNEY SWEENEY

The strawberry toneas confirmed sydney sweeney on his Instagram, he has already been requested in many hairdressers. The actress’s colorists confirmed that her makeover was due to a role in a new movie. In addition, she accompanied hers again hair color with a few layers and a curtain bangs that brings freshness to the face.

BARBIE FERREIRA

barbie ferrera has also joined the club net and has impressed us with his orange copper hair with lighter highlights for a luminous finish. It could well remind us of the iconic hair color of Christina Hendricks on Mad Men. Without a doubt, the actress will not go unnoticed with that redhead that suits you so well.

ROSALIA

The author of mommy wanted to surprise for the recording of his video clip Chicken Teriyaki with a radical change of look: a color of deep red hair keeping its roots in its characteristic dark brown. The snapshot already accumulates more than two and a half million likes and almost 9,000 comments. A explosive color which has had a lot of positive impact.

Sophia Turner

sophia turner changes his golden blonde hair for the enigmatic bright saturated red hair from Game of Thrones. A Cherry red, as the experts have coined it, which is already the most requested this spring. the club of the redheads keeps rising, who will be next?

Kendal Jenner

The model paraded with this hair color change for Prada Autumn 2022. With a sophisticated bouffant updo, Kendall Jenner has opted for the color of the seasona hair halfway between red and orange, a choice beauty for those looking for a risky and groundbreaking style.

Karen Elson

The fiery red color of Karen Elson It is already a reference in many beauty salons. It was in the era of supermodels in the 90s when Elson and his orange hairopened and closed one of the Chanel fashion shows by the hand of karl lagerfeld. Since then the English model is recognized for her mane.

MARGOT ROBBIE

The hair colorstrawberry blonde or strawberry blonde with red streaks margot robbie is a sure hit for those looking for a look change timid within the chromatic range of reds. A rejuvenating look that sweetens and softens the features of any face.

