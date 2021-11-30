is renewed to stay on top

ARRIVES IN MAY 2022 – Four years after its debut, the restyling of the Skoda Karoq which can count on updated aesthetics and new technological equipment. It will arrive at the dealership in May 2022, with a price starting at about 27,000 euros.

THE DIMENSIONS – The new Skoda Karoq it is 439 cm long and 184 cm wide, with a wheelbase of 263 cm. The load capacity does not change: 521 liters with the seats in their standard position, which become 1,630 liters when folded (with the VarioFlex rear seats, the trunk can reach a capacity of 588 liters and 1,810 liters with the seats removed).

A MORE REFINED STYLE – The front of the Skoda Karoq is completely renewed, with a wider hexagonal grille, sharper headlights, now with Matrix LED technology (optional), and a new bumper in body color that features a large lower air intake. Also new at the rear where, in addition to an elongated spoiler and a redesigned fascia, there are wider headlights with a more geometric shape and full LED technology as standard. The renewed design of the Skoda Karoq has also been designed to improve theaerodynamic efficiency; the friction coefficient of the car was in fact reduced by more than 9%, reaching the value of 0.30. Two make their debut new colors, Sunset Orange and Graphite Gray, as well as new aerodynamically optimized alloy wheels (there are plastic elements that help reduce turbulence). Four fittings available: Ambition, Executive, Style and Sportiline, equipped as standard with the Black package, with roof bars and window frames in high-gloss black.

> In the photos above, the Style set-up.

NEW INFOTAINMENT – Inside the Skoda Karoq new coatings make their debut (the Eco package includes coatings in recyclable and vegan materials) and renewed finishes, as well as a new multimedia system and an ambient LED lighting that has been improved. The first is always online (thanks to an eSIM) and is available with screens of 8 or 9.2 ”. The instrumentation is also completely digital, visible on an 8 or 10.25 ”screen, depending on the set-up. It is possible to connect the car through the smartphone, equipped with a dedicated application.

THE ENGINES – Five engines available for the Skoda Karoq 2022, two diesel and three petrol. It starts from 3 cylinder 1.0 TSI Evo 110 HP with 200 Nm of torque, passing through the four-cylinder 1.5 TSI Evo from 150 HP with 250 Nm of torque (can be combined with the 6-speed manual or 7-speed automatic), up to the 2.0 TSI 190 hp, which is reserved for the Sportline and is available exclusively with all-wheel drive and 7-speed DSG. The 4-cylinder 2 liter diesel it is available in double power declination, from 116 or 150 hp (the latter combined with front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive 4×4).

> In the photo above, the Sportline set-up.

NEW ADAS – There are also many innovations with regard to the driver assistance systems of the Skoda Karoq. The package” Travel Assistant incorporates five to eight assistance systems, including predictive cruise control, traffic sign recognition and active lane keeping. Optional system that reacts to impending collisions to prevent or minimize the severity of the consequences of the impact.