is retired, studies medicine and dreams of being a cardiologist

The winner of The 8 steps of the million who dreams of being a cardiologist – Credits: @captura de video

Like every afternoon, a group of people were encouraged to answer the complex questions presented by the jury of The 8 million steps (eltrece) with the hope of winning the long-awaited prize of one million pesos. Although most of the participants have moving life stories, Tuesday’s edition featured the case of a retired woman who just started her medical degree and who dreams of becoming a cardiologist.

With the music loud and the studio full of colored lights, Guido Kaczka welcomed the loyal audience of the quiz show. After the greetings and the presentation of the panel of judges -made up of Carmen Barbieri, Ingrid Grudke, Walter Nelson, Gino Tubaro and Juan Enrique Romero-, the driver addressed the participants to see who would be the brave one who would answer the first question.

He won the million in the 8 steps in record time: what was Martín Liberman’s question that consecrated him

Even before he could finish asking the question, Susana raised her hand and offered to start the game. Surprised, Guido invited her to step in front of her and read a presentation from her about her person. “Retired, she is 62 years old and is studying medicine at the University of Buenos Aires”said at the same time that she nodded and clarified that she is in the first year of the race.

Carmen Barbieri congratulated the contestant of the 8 steps of the million – Credits: @captura de video

“Say what you are not going to die without being a doctor”Kaczka continued. As soon as she finished speaking, Carmen Barbieri took the floor and, with great admiration, congratulated Susana for her determination in facing a career of such complexity and length. Grateful, the contestant replied: “I always liked it, since I was a girl and well, life sometimes indicates other paths”. And, when asked what area she wanted to specialize in, she said: “I like cardiology because I am a technician in cardiology practices and then I already have a point”.

Continue reading the story

He won the million in the 8 steps and moved with his story: he seeks to reunite with his family in Haiti

Although determined to receive, assured that if he won the prize he would invest the million pesos in the renovation of his home. “We were fixing the house until the pandemic lady stopped everything, so the idea is to continue with the main bathroom and the living room that were left unfinished,” she revealed with a touch of humor.

Susana got over her nerves and took the million – Credits: @video capture

After that brief introduction, they opened the competition with a very simple slogan. As if that first correct answer had defined his entire involvement, Susana advanced step after step until, finally, only she and Pablo remained.a street artist who wanted the million to be able to add one more room to his house.

He won the million in The Eight Steps, revealed what he will do with the money and surprised Guido Kaczka: “Ah, don’t you know?”

The final question came from Ingrid Grudke, who presented a complex slogan on geography. “Which of the following Uruguayan departments has coasts on the Río de la Plata?” She read the model. The options were Canelones, Tacuarembo, Durazno and Rocha. Despite the great nerves that invaded her, Susana responded with the first option, which turned out to be the correct one.

Susana took the million from the 8 steps – Credits: @video capture

Bathed in a rain of colored confetti and with the huge check in hand, she announced that she would return in the next program to try her luck and try to win her second million.