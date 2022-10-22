Is Rihanna gearing up for a full musical comeback?

Rumor has it that Rihanna is set to release two new songs which will be featured on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack.

It looks like Bad Gal Riri has even more up her sleeve than fans realize.

Rumor has it that The Bad Gal recorded two tracks to feature in the wonder film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

This could be a deliberate move for the “ANTI” artist who recently announced his 2023 superbowl big title.

The billionaire and busy businesswoman who recently gave birth to her son with boo A$AP Rocky; is ready to add more to her list of great accomplishments.

In addition, the possibility of appearing on black panther soundtrack might have some merit, since a recent snippet of J.Cole’s new single cleverly hints at a Rih feature.

Rihanna Navy fans have been patiently waiting for her to drop music since 2017 when she appeared on DJ Khalid “wild thoughts” and put an end to rumors that his album would be finished in 2019.

Deadline, the Bajan singer’s full musical return would be a highly anticipated surprise. Marvel recently released the trailer for the film, which will be released on November 11.

Rihanna recently had her baby boy, but that’s not stopping the new mom from doing what she loves and getting the bag back.

The Bad Gal has announced that she will be performing at Super Bowl LVII.