Is Robert Pattinson a singer now?

Although his face is known for his participation in ‘Harry Potter’, then in the ‘Twilight’ saga and more recently for starring in ‘Batman’, Robert Pattinson has made an effort not to seem just a “pretty face” and has shown that he is a pandora’s box with several hidden talents, one of them is music. The British actor plays piano, guitar and sings, he has even sung on movie soundtracks.

Two of the songs on the ‘Twilight’ soundtrack were recorded by Robert Pattinson himself. The first piece is called ‘Never Think’ and plays in the background while Edward and Bella (Kristen Stewart) have dinner in Port Angels and he confesses that he can read minds. The second song is called ‘Let Me Sign’ and is heard during the scene where Edward has to choose between turning Bella into a vampire or sucking the poison out of James, while she is knocked unconscious from her pain.

Robert Pattinson, in addition to singing, plays the piano and guitar but has not exploited his career as a musician, at the moment he remains focused on continuing to advance as an actor. “I never really recorded anything, I just played pubs and stuff, and I really didn’t want it to look like I was trying to make money. I’m not doing any music videos or anything. Music is my backup plan if acting fails. I don’t want to put all my eggs in one basket,” she said in an interview for the Los Angeles Times.

But the actor is not satisfied with that brief appearance of his musical talent and now it seems that the song ‘The Last I Think Of You’, which can be found on Spotify under the name of the interpreter of ‘Batman’, is in fact the voice from the artist, who has not made any public announcement about the release. “It’s so Robert Pattinson of him to release a new song out of nowhere in years and no one can understand what he’s saying,” said one user on Twitter, referring to the actor’s particular, whispery voice when he sings. “So Robert Pattinson will upload a whispery song with album art that looks like a freshman in high school made it in his visual communication class but we can’t get ‘Let Me Sign’ on Spotify?” another wrote. Username.

Robert Pattinson dabbled in music even before appearing in Harry Potter as Cedric Diggory, and previously revealed that he wasn’t too keen on becoming a famous actor.. “I spent a lot of time living off Harry Potter money. I moved into an apartment in London’s Soho. I really thought I was going to make music at that time. I don’t know where I had the kind of belief in that, because there was absolutely no one who said that there is any kind of music career on the table. But, I was doing a lot of concerts all the time. I was constantly doing open mics all the time, and then I basically ran out of money. I was definitely going in the wrong direction career-wise, until Twilight,” the actor said.