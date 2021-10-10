Is Robert Pattinson the most handsome man in the world? No, according to science it is just perfect

The new DC FanDome 2021 teaser gave fans a little sneak peek of The Batman, and fans can’t wait to see the new official trailer for the next cinecomic DC Films starring Robert Pattinson.

Speaking of the star, who many aficionados (and passionate) consider one of the most beautiful men in the world, we wanted to clarify that, no, Robert Pattinson is not the most handsome man in the world: he is just perfect. At least according to a recent scientific study called Golden Reason of Beauty Phi, which analyzed the facial features of some global superstars respecting the parameters of the perfection of ancient Greece.

In this special ranking, Robert Pattinson scored higher than anyone else, a nice 92.15% which may not be absolute perfection, but it is certainly the figure that comes closest and that would make him the most beautiful man on the planet (at least according to the parameters of ancient Greece). The cosmetic surgeon Julian De Silva, who applied the equation used by the Greeks to measure absolute beauty to the faces of famous people, Robert Pattinson has a face that borders on perfection: the doctor, who heads the Center For Advanced Facial Cosmetic And Plastic Surgery in London, has used the latest computer mapping techniques on the faces of some of the most famous people in the world, decreeing for example that Ryan Gosling reached 87.48%, Kanye West 87.94%, Idris Elba 88.01%, Hugh Jackman 89.64% e George Clooney 89.91%. The only ones to come close to Robert Pattinson and cross the 90% threshold are Brad Pitt (at 90.51%) e Henry Cavill And Bradley Cooper (equal to 91.08%).

Who do you prefer, among these ‘perfect men’ just mentioned? Tell us in the comments! For more information: Warner already working on the sequel to The Batman and a TV series about Catwoman?