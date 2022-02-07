The administration of US President Joe Biden has informed American parliamentarians and European partners in recent days that Russia has assembled 70% of the forces necessary for a complete invasion of Ukraine. Invasion that could cause up to 50,000 civilian deaths and 23,000 Ukrainian military deaths (in addition to 3,000-10,000 Russian soldiers), make Kiev capitulate in two days and unleash a humanitarian crisis with up to 5 million refugees in Europe. It was reported on New York Timesaccording to which US intelligence does not think Vladimir Putin has made a final decision, but things could change soon as the diplomatic window to resolve the crisis is closing.

Is Russia almost ready to invade Ukraine?

The Nyt also reports that, according to US intelligence, in the event of an invasion Putin will not move until the second half of February, when the frozen ground would facilitate the passage of heavy vehicles and the Beijing Winter Olympics will be almost over, thus avoiding antagonism. Chinese President Xi Jinping, who remains an indispensable ally.

According to Washington Postwhich reports the same news later also confirmed to Associated Press, Russia has deployed 83 groups of tactical battalions, with about 750 troops each, up from 60 two weeks ago. The troops are supported by tens of thousands of people for logistics, air support and medical support. So far the United States has estimated the Russian military presence on the border with Ukraine at 100,000 men, Western intelligence at 130,000.

Russia denies: “Alarmism and madness”

As has happened on other occasions, Moscow has denied US estimates of a potential Russian attack in Ukraine, brandishing them as alarmist speculations. Dmitry Polyanskiy, the Russian government’s deputy ambassador to the United Nations, spoke on Twitter of “alarmism and madness”. And he added: “What would happen if we said that the United States could conquer London in a week and cause 300,000 deaths?”. The fact is that in the coming days some European leaders will try to find a diplomatic solution to the crisis. French President Emmanuel Macron will be in Moscow on Monday and in Kiev on Tuesday, while German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will travel to Ukraine and Russia early the following week.

