Is Russia Deploying Troops at the Border? Ukraine defends itself with memes

The satellites capture the Russian army deployed at the border. US authorities sanction Ukrainian deputies accused of collaborating with the Kremlin secret services. Kiev accuses Moscow of cyber attacks. And in all this Ukraine’s official Twitter account publishes very funny memes featuring the Simpsons scenes. The @Ukraine account is the official Twitter profile of Ukraine. Scrolling through his tweets you can see that he usually deals with tourism promotion: landscapes, short pills on the protagonists of national history, tributes to painters, photographers and composers. It is not used directly by the government, in fact it does not appear in the country’s official social profiles. In recent weeks, memes dedicated to Russia’s pressure on Ukrainian borders have been included in this schedule. As Valerio Lundini teaches, describing a meme ruins the spell of laughter, so we leave you all at the bottom of this article.

The @Ukraine account has over 260 thousand followers. He was born on 2016 It is in the 2017 already has a precedent in the use of memes as a form of discussion with foreign powers. The protagonist was always Russia. The official account in Kiev had provoked the official one in Moscow with a photo showing how around the year 1000 Kiev exported culture to France while Moscow was still little more than a forest. After a series of replies from the counterpart, the @Ukraine account closes the conversation with a historical scene of the Simpson in which the Russian ambassador to the United Nations clicks a button on his table and transforms the Russian nameplate into that of the Soviet Union. The tweet went viral enough as well 37 thousand retweets And 52 thousand likes. And Yarema Dukh, founder of the account on behalf of the Kiev government, is also being interviewed by the magazine Aim.

The best result for us is that people have learned about Ukraine through our account and that they are interested in our country, its people and its history. As for Russia, it would be better for them to focus on compliance with international law, the war against free information and cyber attacks.

