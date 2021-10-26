Is Ryan Gosling playing Ken alongside Margot Robbie in a Barbie movie good news?

What if Ryan Gosling was it Ken? It is the rumor of the moment on the cinema side, even if it is still in doubt and the conditional is a must. According to trade magazines such as DeadlineIn fact, the actor is said to be in talks to play the male lead alongside Barbie.

This film project has been talked about for some time, especially because Margot Robbie will produce the film and will give life to the live action version of the iconic Mattel doll. The confirmation of the actress and that of Greta Gerwing, already known for her works with Lady Bird And Little Women, directing (but also co-writing the screenplay with her husband Noah Baumbach). All news well received, but it is the rumor about Gosling as possible Ken the thing that seems to make the most news today.

According to sources, the actor would be in talks with Warner Bros., so nothing is certain, let alone definitive. So why is it being talked about with emphasis? Because in fact it is the first “sighting” (in a broad sense) of an interpreter who has become a cult (for at least a generation) that we have not seen on the big screen since 2018.

It’s been four years sinceMissed Oscar from La La Land (2016) and from the flop of the dramatic musical Song to song, three from the (scarce) nominations in the role, indeed, in the astronaut suit of Neil Armstrong for the First Man directed (always) by Damien Chazelle (who on paper, had potential, but in practice …), as well as by the not all convincing result of Blade Runner 2049.

Loading... Advertisements

It was 2018, we were saying and, after this sequence of roles not always lucky, Ryan Gosling’s got a bit lost even before the pandemic froze the entire cinema system for months, with effects over a period of almost two years. .

The health emergency had an impact on Gosling’s plans, but rather late, as it “limited” itself to delaying the start of filming. The Gray Man, new action blockbuster by the Russo brothers (after the conclusion of the cinecomic saga with Avengers: Endgame). The film, by Netflix, has already earned the title of the most expensive film ever among those produced by the titan of streaming and in part it is due to the super cast that lines up Ryan Gosling against the antagonist Chris Evans and other names like Billy Bob Thornton, Ana de Armas – recently seen in No Time to Die – and Regé-Jean Page, known as the Duke of Hastings in the series Bridgerton.

Announced in July 2020, the film was supposed to start shooting in January 2021, but production has been postponed to the end of March and has just wrapped. In summary, The Gray Man will not arrive before 2022 on Netflix, so Ryan Gosling will return to the screen (in streaming) four years after his last appearance (at the cinema, in First Man).

Before the half flop of First Man, things were better and they certainly have been gold around the 2011, the year of Drive that first inflames Cannes and then the world, the year of comedy (which is still style) Crazy. Stupid. Love, the year of the politician The Ides of March, a gem written (from a theatrical piece), directed and (in part) interpreted by a George Clooney increasingly author and increasingly autonomous.