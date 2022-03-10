Is Samsung lowering the quality of its mobiles?

The latest report from Omdia is going around the world and Samsung is at the center of the controversy. The study reveals that Samsung could be lowering the quality of their devices due to global component shortages. How would I be doing this? In 2021Samsung sold more mobiles with LCD screens than with AMOLED. The worrying thing is that the figure increased considerably compared to 2020, which is setting off alarm bells. Is it really true that Samsung is lowering the quality of its devices?

Is an LCD screen worse than an AMOLED?

In today’s market it is celebrated that a device obtains a OLED or AMOLED display and no one LCD. They are different technologies that have their advantages and disadvantages. But is it better an AMOLED panel?

Our experience tells us that it is, although there are many nuances within this statement. By contrast, colors, quality, brightness and technology, AMOLED is one step above of LCD screens. But not of all.

This does not mean that all AMOLED screens are better than the LCD screens. In the same price and quality range an AMOLED screen is usually of higher quality and gets more positive reviews.

Yes, there are panels. LCD of high quality that are above other AMOLED panels. There are very improvable screens in AMOLED technology and others that achieve true wonders in LCD technology.

Usually when two panels of the same budget they face, AMOLED usually comes out victorious. AMOLED is not synonymous with quality, but it is a technology that is doing very well for smartphones and has gained supporters all over the world.

Samsung now uses more LCD than AMOLED

Samsung is the creator of AMOLED technology. If you see a smartphone from another brand with this technology, it means that samsung displays He has sold you the panel. It is curious that the study of which we speak affirms that the 50.3% of the smartphones that Samsung sold in 2021 had an LCD panel.

This confirms that Samsung used more LCD panels than AMOLED in 2021. But how were things in 2020? According to this same study, the figures were the opposite the previous year. Samsung increased sales of LCD panels by 41% and a 15% decrease in AMOLED sales.

Samsung could be trying to cut costs

One of the conclusions reached by the study is that Samsung would be trying to reduce costs. The price increase of processors could be leaving the company without its precious margin. One of the solutions could be to include more LCD panels, which have a much lower production cost than the AMOLED.

Samsung would be trying have more LCD panels on their smartphones so they can reduce the cost manufacturing and alleviate the high cost of silicon-based processors and components.

Can it be said that Samsung is lowering the quality?

The easy answer would be YesBut it’s a pretty broad question. The study does not reveal what kind of smartphones is making the change and neither what difference of ranges is there. If Samsung is replacing these panels in the same price range yes we could say that the quality is going down.

There is also the possibility that Samsung has sold more low-cost terminals in 2021, which are usually the ones with LCD panels. Still, the differences from 2020 are pretty sizable, so there could be a bit of both.

if you want a samsung smartphone currently you should take a look at the type of panel it includes, because the AMOLED are usually above LCD in terms of performance and experience. Of course, you should not be obsessed, as there are great devices on the market that include LCD panels.