Saving Private Ryan is one of the greatest war films ever made. Steven SpielbergThe uncompromising depiction of a brave mission during the height of World War II is renowned for its gripping opening sequence, which depicts the storming of Omaha Beach by Allied forces. While critics would say the film never gets past its outstanding opening, the larger story poses some fascinating questions about the value of individual life in a conflict that claims countless. It’s a nuanced take on the heroism and patriotism of the usually sentimental Spielberg.

The story follows U.S. Army Captain John H. Miller (tom hank) as he is tasked with venturing deep into Nazi territory to locate Private First Class James Francis Ryan (Matt Damon). Ryan’s three brothers also served, but were all killed in the Normandy invasion, so the army decided to send him home to his family. Miller has reservations about the mission, but travels alongside his team Mike Horvath (Tom Sizemore), Richard Rubén (Edward Burns), Daniel Jackson (Barry Pepper), Stanley Melish (Adam Goldberg), Adrian Caparzo (Wine Diesel), Irwin Wade (John Ribisi), and Timothy Upham (Jeremy Davis) on the treacherous journey.

Spielberg had already explored the World War II era by 1941, Empire of the Sun, Schindler’s listand the IndianaJones franchise, but wanted to portray the fate of the fight as a tribute to his father Arnold Spielberg‘s service in the war. When Spielberg won the Best Director Oscar, he dedicated it to his father’s heroism.

RELATED: Top 10 Steven Spielberg Movies: #5 ‘Saving Private Ryan’

Is ‘Saving Private Ryan’ based on a true story?

Although the characters are fictional, many of its events are inspired by real historical documents. Scriptwriter Robert Rodat was first inspired to craft the narrative while reading Stephane Ambroisenon-fiction retrospective D-Day: June 6, 1944: the decisive battle of the Second World War. Rodat was fascinated by an honorary memorial dedicated to families who had lost several sons during the war.

Rodat began to write Saving Private Ryan after studying the true story of Sergeant Frederick “Fritz” Niland. Fritz Niland’s brothers, Preston and Robert, had enlisted for the service, and his brother Edward had volunteered. In May 1944, Edward was shot down over Burma and disappeared, and was presumed dead. In June Robert was killed on D-Day and Preston was killed at Omaha Beach. Frederick had disappeared during the Normandy invasion, and the U.S. military tasked him with being rescued and sent home.

An army unit under Chaplain Fr. Francis Sampson identified Frederick’s location and referred him to his parents Michael and Augusta Niland. Frederick’s brother Edward was also discovered alive and was rescued from a Burmese POW camp and also returned home safely. The rescues were the result of the United States War Department’s “single survivor” policy, which was adopted in 1942 after the four Sullivan brothers who served in the United States Navy were all killed in the sinking of the USS Juneau during the Battle of Guadalcanal.

So during Saving Private Ryan is unmistakably based on real events, the film’s story about Captain Miller’s risky mission to save a man is entirely fictional.

What was Steven Spielberg’s connection to WWII?

As a child, Spielberg had an interest in World War II that stemmed from his father’s service in combat. He called it “the most significant event of the past 100 years” and cataloged elements of the war in his films. 1941, Empire of the Sun, and the IndianaJones franchise. The HBO Original Documentary Film Spielberg shows some of the director’s early childhood shorts, many of which were inspired by WWII combat newsreels. Spielberg’s semi-biographical passion project The Fabelmans highlights his relationship with his father; in the film, his father’s replacement character is played by Paul Dano.

Spielberg had been looking for a World War II story that depicted his father’s journey, and reading Rodat’s script he knew he had found it. Spielberg had transitioned in his career in the early 1990s with his historic World War II epic Schindler’s list. Spielberg’s research into the Holocaust during the production of Schindler’s list gave him even more respect for American veterans; he even rejected george lucas‘ original concept for a fourth IndianaJones film featuring resurrected Nazis who he claims would be disrespectful to veterans.

Saving Private Ryan wasn’t the last time Spielberg and Hanks worked together on a World War II-centric project. They produced the game-changing HBO miniseries Band of brothers, which depicts the exploits of “Easy Company” throughout the war. Although this was produced at a time when TV shows rarely enjoyed the same budgets as feature films, Band of brothers featured an almost cinematic depiction of combat. Similar to Saving Private Ryan, Band of brothers was praised by veterans for its realism.

The success of Band of brothers inspired follow-up series The pacific, which followed the stories of the men serving in the “Pacific Theater” at the end of the war. Both Band of brothers and The pacific talk about similar topics Saving Private Ryan; they focus on the loss of humanity during combat and the ramifications of PTSD.

How accurate is “Saving Private Ryan”?

Spielberg went out of his way to ensure that Saving Private Ryan was as accurate as possible; an almost exact replica of Omaha Beach was built for the opening sequence, and the film’s actors underwent boot camp training to prepare them for the rigors of combat. Reflecting on filming the “D-Day” sequence, Hanks explained that he was unprepared for how tactile the environment would be and how emotionally draining the film was.

While Spielberg recreated some latent details, including the “ping” of actual gunfire, Saving Private Ryan is not entirely accurate. Some events, such as the Battle of Ramelle, are fictionalized, and some tactical errors made by American and German soldiers during the final sequence have been included for dramatic effect.

Saving Private Ryan earned Spielberg his second Best Director Oscar, but he shockingly lost the Best Picture trophy to Shakespeare in love. The upset is considered one of the biggest disappointments in Oscars history. Saving Private Ryan has been cited as an influence by other great directors who have told stories centered around World War II. Quentin Tarantino praised the film during the filming of Inglourious Basterdsand Christopher Nolan cited Saving Private Ryan as favorite while doing Dunkirk.