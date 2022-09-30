Is Scientology proud to alienate Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman?

Apparently Scientology is glad to have separated one of the most recognized couples in Hollywood. We talk about Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise. The new revelations about Scientology, and the relationship he had with Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise.



It has recently been revealed, through the book “A Billion Years: My Escape From a Life in the Highest Ranks of Scientology”, that Scientology is proud to have separated Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise. Also, apparently the church hired Anthony Pellicano, a private detective several years ago, to intervene the calls of the actress.





Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise’s relationship with Scientology

First of all, Scientology is a system of religious practices and beliefs, which was developed in the United States in 1952. Its main doctrine is “the belief that every human being has a reactive mind that responds to life’s traumas, clouding the analytical mind and preventing us from experiencing reality.”

Apparently this religious sect has revealed that it is proud to have separated Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise, more than 10 years ago. According to new information circulating on social networks, it is speculated that the church hired a private detective to follow the actress.

Despite Nicole Kidman He hasn’t talked much about his divorce with Tom Cruiseshe never wanted to be part of Scientology, while she was married to the actor. “He never expressed any particular enthusiasm for his Scientology courses or auditing”Mike Rinder wrote in the book.

Details of the controversial book, in which they talk about the actors

Mike Rinder is an Australian-American former top executive of Scientology who has just published his book: “A Billion Years: My Escape From a Life in the Highest Ranks of Scientology.” In addition, this television presenter has given some details of what was the relationship between Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise.

Had she not been the actor’s wife, she would not have been eligible to participate due to her family connection to psychiatry.it is read in a part of the book, referring to Nicole Kidman.

However, a Scientology spokesman denied these accusations to his sect:

“The Church never ordered or participated in any illegal wiretapping. Mike Rinder is an inveterate liar who seeks to profit from his dishonesty. He keeps orchestrating the harassment of his former Church and his leader through false police reports, inflammatory propaganda, and fraudulent media stories.”.