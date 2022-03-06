Is Selena Gomez back in the kitchen? HBO revealed if there will be a fourth season of Selena + Chef

UNITED STATES-. With the start of the pandemic, HBO had an idea that amazed the fans of Selena Gomez and premiered the show Selena + Chef. In this, the artist is in her house while she receives instructions from renowned chefs through a video call so that she learns different recipes. The program became a success and in November of last year it premiered its third season.

However, after the last season of Selena + Chefviewers were left wanting to see Gomez take over the kitchen in a new season, expectant of novelties. Months later, hbo max finally revealed that there will be a fourth season, although the only thing they have revealed is that the release date will be sometime in 2022.

According to a press release, Selena + Chef was renewed in November for a fourth season, but not much has been shared about whether they’ve started filming and producing. However, this time Gomez will be found in a beach house, so fans suspect this was filmed in the summer and not after the show’s renewal announcement.

Gomez has helped numerous charities thanks to Selena + Chef

“Actually, it was so weird because there’s no one in my house, but there are cameras everywhere… I thought, ‘That’s crazy. It goes so well.’ It comes out like a normal cooking show. And that was really cool, but also really weird because everyone is out everywhere. And you say, ‘Hello, guys,'” he said. Gomez to The Coalition in November 2020, when the first season premiered.

“Selena + Chef will feature Selena Gomez, along with friends and family, as she continues to learn how to cook from the comfort of a beach house,” the statement reads. warnermedia. He also noted that the show will continue to raise money for the NGOs selected by the guest chefs. After airing the first two seasons, the show had raised $360,000 for 23 organizations.