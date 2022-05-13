Is Selena Gomez dating Jack Harlow? these clues raise suspicions

Rumors of a romance between Selena Gomez Y Jack Harlow They have been unleashed, after the Texas singer made some publications on TikTok and commented on the account of the interpreter of ‘First Class’. This led to their names taking over the trends in social networks, after their own fans realized and evidenced the interactions they shared.

Fans began to speculate, and quickly became excited at the thought of Selena Y jack cas a couple In addition to being surprised to see that the former Disney girl was the one who made some rather striking comments, which were taken as a cheeky and fun flirtation.

These are the clues that raised the rumors of a possible romance between Selena Gomez and Jack Harlow

The TikTok of Selena Gomez with ‘First Class’ in the background

It all started last Monday, May 9, when the ‘Only Murders in the Building’ actress posted a 12-second TikTok video where she is seen in her room listening to the hit single by Jack Harlow‘First Class’.

It seems that as it happened to many people, Selena was also captivated by the song and the voice of Jack.

The comments of Selena Gomez in the video of Jack Harlow

Jack He posted a video on TikTok to announce the release of his new album ‘Come Home The Kids Miss You’, where he is seen lip-syncing a part of his new track called ‘Dua Lipa’. In this same, Selena He left a series of comments that said “Lol nah this is fun” and also an emoji of a shocked face.

However, after his comments became a topic of conversation among social media trends, Selena he removed them for an unknown reason, it is believed that it was because they drew too much attention. But, hawk-eyed fans managed to take screenshots of them and have since shared their reactions.

To these speculations has been added the rumor that Selena Y Jack would be staying in the same hotel in New York, after Gomez will be staying in town to host ‘Saturday Night Live’ this Saturday, May 14, and that apparently, harlow he would have also booked in the same place and that he could possibly appear as a musical guest.