Is Selena Gomez engaged? Viral video sparks speculation

Facebook

Twitter

Messenger

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Selena Gomez was a Disney girl long before she found fame as a pop sensation. The actress played the role of Alex Russo in Wizards Of Waverly Place and was adored for her portrayal. David Henrie, Jake T Austin and David DeLuise, among others, also appeared on the series. But how can we forget the best friend Jennifer Stone alias Harper? Check out the details of their recent reunion below!

As most people know, Selena has completely changed since her lupus diagnosis. In her early days, she was often seen making appearances at every event, and her friendship with Demi Lovato, Nick Jonas and others was well known. But with maturity, she kept her circle close and was even absent from social media for 4 long years.

But fans of Wizards Of Waverly Place will have fun, because Selena Gomez and Jennifer Stone recreated the famous “Crazy Hat” sequence. Singer Baila Conmigo shared a video of it and captioned it “We had to…”.

It looked like the best friends in the world were spending the night at their house, as they held drinks in their hands while dancing to their classic sequence. Jennifer Stone opted for a casual look by wearing a black t-shirt which she complemented with blue jeans. Selena Gomez, on the other hand, opted for a comfortable and oversized set of clothes. But what fans couldn’t help but notice was the ring on their engagement finger. Speculation was quick to fuse and fans wondered if she was not referring to an engagement!

The fans of Wizards Of Waverly Place bombarded the comments section as the reunion melted them. And with that came the engagement rumors.

“OMGGGGGG… A dream come true to see them do this again hahahah,” one user wrote.

Another commented, “It was in my DNA when it premiered on October 12, 2007. Never forget!!!!!! »

” Salt…. It’s a ring,” a Selenator remarked.

“Is she wearing an engagement ring?” asks another.

One fan wrote, “This ring wow, are we missing the clue? »

As most people know, Selena Gomez has been suspected of dating Chris Evans, but there is no evidence about it. Previously, she was with Justin Bieber in an on-and-off relationship since 2010. The duo eventually broke up in 2018, after which the Peaches singer got married to Hailey Baldwin.