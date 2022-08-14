Is Shakira considering leaving Spain amid tax evasion claims? Singer may be heading to Miami for ‘shelter’

Shakira has consistently been in the headlines since her split from partner Gerard Pique in June 2022 and if that wasn’t enough, the Spanish R&B star has also been dealing with tax evasion controversies since July. It has been reported that the ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ singer, who is in the midst of a custody battle over his children, is apparently considering leaving Barcelona for good.

According to Page Six, sources have revealed that the Colombian superstar may be leaving her personal issues behind. The 45-year-old crooner could move her base to Miami and that too full-time. Let’s not forget that Shakira faces up to eight years in prison after being charged with tax evasion by the Spanish authorities.

READ MORE

Super Bowl LIV: Shakira accused of committing $16 million tax evasion by Spanish officials days before halftime

ADVERTISING

Shakira distracts herself by taking kids to a baseball game as a possible 8-year PRISON sentence looms

Is Shakira considering leaving Spain amid tax evasion claims?

According to Page Six, Ana Lourdes Martinez, Shakira’s family friend and real estate agent, thinks Miami is Shakira’s “safe haven”. The Miami Beach singer has close family and friends she can count on for support. In Miami, she also enjoys a very private and lavish waterfront mansion.

Martinez, who works with Shakira’s brother Antonio on the singer’s real estate, shed some light on the matter saying, “Miami is her home,” adding, “Her parents live here, her brother lives here, her niece and nephew too. He further shared, “She has no family in Spain. It is a different environment from Barcelona. It is also reported that Shakira’s friends are also trying to convince the singer to move her base to South Beach and, interestingly, the talented crooner has also expressed her desire to move to the Sunshine State. For the uninformed, Shakira bought a house in Spain in 2012.

ADVERTISING

Shakira and Gerard Pique split

Shakira and Gerard Pique, who announced their brooch in June 2022, had been together since 2011. The duo share two sons – Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7. In a statement to E! News, the duo said, “We regret to confirm that we are separating,” adding, “For the well-being of our children, which is our top priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding. »

The footballer met the popstar after appearing in the music video for her single ‘Waka Waka’, which was the official song of the 2010 World Cup. Pique is said to have secretly dated a 23-year-old PR student identified as Clara Chia Marti . He also reportedly sent private messages to other women, including Brazilian model Suzy Cortez, aka Miss BoomBum.

ADVERTISING

Singer Shakira (R) and footballer Gerard Pique attend the 2014 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 18, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Shakira’s tax evasion case

Shakira faces up to eight years in prison if convicted of an alleged $14.6 million tax evasion. The singer was charged in Spain with six counts of state fraud between 2012 and 2014, with prosecutors demanding an additional $23.1million sentence. It was also reported that the singer had already repaid the money she should have owed to the treasury, along with interest amounting to $3.65 million.

ADVERTISING