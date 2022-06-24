Is Shakira pregnant again? New video sparks rumors

The singer appears dancing in a video but the appearance of her midriff sparked comments from her followers

Shakira is going through some big changes in her life right now. Going through a high-profile breakup, the Colombian singer is now facing very strong pregnancy rumours.

The singer’s most recent video sparked rumors and suspicions. In the clip, Shakira can be seen dancing for a TV show NBC.

Users have flooded social media with comments about how Shakira’s belly seems to get bigger when she dances.

Shakira has yet to comment on this development which would no doubt point to a new chapter in her life for the coming months with the potential birth of her third child.

Due to his previous relationship with the player of the FC Barcelona , Gerard Pique in recent years, Shakira already knows what it’s like to be pregnant twice.

The singer is still working on her music at the moment, and her latest single ‘Te felicito’ with Rauw Alejandro recently broke a record for the most copies sold.

Shakira and Gerard Pique have barely spoken about their future plans as they go their separate ways. The main concern is the care and well-being of their two children, who are 9 and 7 years old respectively.

See the video below: