Is Shawn Mendes in a relationship with a 50-year-old woman?

Shawn Mendes He is one of the artists of the moment, however, at only 24 years old he already experienced a series of obstacles that forced the singer to move away from the stage for a while. First, his breakup with the also singer Camila Cabello, and then, the decision to prioritize her mental health, so she had to cancel her concert tour. What really caught my attention was seeing him walking through the streets of Los Angeles completely relaxed and in the company of his chiropractor, the Dr. Jocelyne Miranda. Is there a new romance on the horizon?

The Canadian had not been seen so relaxed and smiling until a few days ago when he was caught by the paparazzi while doing some shopping accompanied by a woman who was identified as Jocelyn Miranda, a famous chiropractor that counts among its clients figures such as Justin Bieber and his wife, the model Hailey Bieber, several high-level athletes and himself Shawn and his ex-girlfriend.

Shawn Mendes was seen strolling the streets of Los Angeles with his chiropractor, Dr. Jocelyne Miranda.

A series of images of the 24-year-old Canadian singer in the company of Jocelyn made some voices wonder on social networks if Shawn is dating the famous chiropractor, but everything seems to indicate that they are just friends, since this is not the first time that they are captured by the lens of photographers in a “date”.

Last July, the Daily Mail announced that the interpreter of Miss and his doctor went out to eat just days after he announced the cancellation of his concert tour in order to prioritize his mental health, stating that he had been “in the path” since he was 15 years old and assuring that it had always been a difficult situation for him to have to spend so much time away from his family and friends.

Shawn Mendes was relaxed and happy walking with Dr. Jocelyne Miranda.

After seeing Shawn Mendes in company of Jocelyn Miranda, Of whom it is reported that he is 50 years old, what is clear is the good chemistry that the singer has with Latin women, since at all times he was calm and in a good mood. However, the naturalness of the physical contact between the two drew attention, since he hugged both Jocelyne, while shopping for plants at a Los Angeles market, as she placed her hand on the singer’s chest. Although this can be explained, due to the professional relationship that exists between them, as doctor and patient, and that involves a total closeness to carry out the body mechanics therapies that she applies.

Related news

According to the website of jocelyne mirandathe specialist has more than 20 years of experience as a chiropractor and in December 2018 it was the first time that she attended Shawn Mendes for their participation in the iHeart Radio festival and, in 2019, for their appearances at the Met Gala, the program Saturday night Livethe MTV Video Music Awards and the American Music Awards, where he also worked with Camila Cabello, then the Canadian’s girlfriend.

Shawn Mendes and Jocelyne are very good friends.

In addition to Shawn, of Justin and Hailey Bieber, the Dr. Jocelyne Miranda It has among its list of patients Paul McCartney, Kendall Jenner, The Chainsmokers band, the model Joan Smalls, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel, as well as professional athletes from the NBA, Major League Baseball, swimmers, gymnasts and judokas.