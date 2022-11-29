Entertainment

Is Shawn Mendes in a relationship with a 50-year-old woman?

Shawn Mendes He is one of the artists of the moment, however, at only 24 years old he already experienced a series of obstacles that forced the singer to move away from the stage for a while. First, his breakup with the also singer Camila Cabello, and then, the decision to prioritize her mental health, so she had to cancel her concert tour. What really caught my attention was seeing him walking through the streets of Los Angeles completely relaxed and in the company of his chiropractor, the Dr. Jocelyne Miranda. Is there a new romance on the horizon?

The Canadian had not been seen so relaxed and smiling until a few days ago when he was caught by the paparazzi while doing some shopping accompanied by a woman who was identified as Jocelyn Miranda, a famous chiropractor that counts among its clients figures such as Justin Bieber and his wife, the model Hailey Bieber, several high-level athletes and himself Shawn and his ex-girlfriend.

