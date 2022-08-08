Is she really at risk of going to jail?

On July 27, we learned with amazement that the singer Shakira was accused of tax evasion by the Spanish authorities. Indeed, the star would have accumulated a debt of approximately 14.3 million.

What is the singer risking?

While Shakira has responded through her lawyers to these accusations and says to herself “ready to go to trial”, the Spanish public prosecutor’s office requires 8 years in prison for this tax evasion. Yes, you read that right. Shakira could therefore end up behind bars. However, the singer is determined to fight. According to her lawyers, most of her income came from her international tours and Shakira has already paid 17.2 million euros to the Spanish tax authorities and has no more “no debt for many years with the Spanish tax authorities”.

As a reminder of the facts, the Spanish justice criticizes Shakira for not having paid taxes to Spain between 2012 and 2014. At that time, Shakira resided in Barcelona, ​​but her tax residence was in the Bahamas, a tax haven. As the media reports Rawthe singer’s name was included in the Pandora Papers tax evasion investigation in 2021.

On June 4, the singer publicly announced her separation from Gérard Piqué, the father of her children. Definitely, between a divorce and an accusation of tax evasion, 2022 may not be Shakira’s year! To be continued…

