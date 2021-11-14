is she the actress mentioned by Taylor Swift in All Too Well?

# #



Jennifer Aniston, the star of Friends, often ends up trending on social media for the hilarious curtains she gives us in interviews, like a few weeks ago when she misunderstood the journalist’s words and thought she had insulted her. On another occasion, when he said he excluded his no-vax friends from his life, he instead raised quite a fuss. Today the name of the actress, who played the iconic role of Rachel Green in Friends, has been associated with that of Taylor Swift. A few hours ago the Taylor’s Version of one of the most popular albums of the American singer arrived on all music platforms, Red. Among the big surprises of this album was the extended and unreleased version of All Too Well And in one of the verses of the ballad Taylor Swift mentions a mysterious actress.

Well, on social media, the singer’s fans are convinced that the star mentioned in the song is Jennifer Aniston.

All Too Well is a country rock ballad steeped in nostalgia that tells the painful end of a relationship and according to many it would refer to the breakup between Taylor Swift and the actor Jake Gyllenhaal. On the occasion of the release of the new album, in addition to a new version of the song lasting 10 minutes, a short was also released directed by the singer in which the two American actors Sadie Sink And Dylan O’Brien face the two lovers. In the new version of All Too Well we can discover how problematic and toxic the relationship between the cantate and her boyfriend was due to their age difference. Between one note and another the singer-songwriter also tells that once she would have been surprised by a famous actress crying in the bathroom. “Not weeping in a party bathroom / Some actress asking me what happened, you / That’s what happened, you” sings Taylor Swift. Fans and curious people wondered who this woman was and immediately began to investigate to discover the identity of the mysterious celebrity.

At the moment almost everyone seems to be convinced that it could be the beloved Jennifer Aniston and a tweet in which it is speculated that the actress of Friends may have rescued the singer received in a few hours more than 9000 hearts. Fans of the singer managed to find an article from the New York Daily News which would date back to 2011 in which a spokesperson had confessed that Jennifer Aniston had given the singer advice on love affairs. The two would meet at the People Choice Awards ceremony and the actress would tell Taylor Swift that “Everything would be fine”. Neither Jennifer Aniston nor her spokespersons have decided to comment on this indiscretion and on the other hand there are also those who believe that the text of the ballad Not refer to the actress of Friends, but ad Anne Hathaway. The actress had in fact given an interview several years ago in which she said she had met Taylor Swift, while she was dating Jake Gyllenhaal and had paid her many compliments and told her that “He was a magnificent creature”. These are obviously only theories and it is very likely that we will never know the true identity of the mysterious actress she talks about. All Too Well.