Is Snow White and the Hunter a trilogy? The whole story

Snow White and the Hunter is a 2012 film that tries to adapt the famous tale of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs in an intriguing and innovative way. All this with an exceptional cast, which boasts Kristen Stewart, Chris Hemsworth and Charlize Theron, among others.

Let’s find out what the story is told in Snow White and the Hunter. A film that has a sequel and should be part of a trilogy. Are there any hopes of seeing the third film at the cinema? Here’s everything there is to know about this particular adaptation.

Snow White and the hunter, the story

Another adaptation of the famous tale by the Brothers Grimm, which this time sees Kristen Stewart in the clothes of Snow White. We see Eleanor, queen of the kingdom of Tabor, prick herself as she admires a rose that blooms in winter. At that moment the sovereign expresses the desire to have a daughter, who is as white as a ship, with lips as red as blood, hair as black as the wings of a raven and a heart as strong as a rose. Her dream comes true and that’s how Snow White was born.

His joy, as well as that of King Magnus, lasted very little. The queen falls ill and dies. Later the ruler must face a war against an advance of dark warriors. The king has the upper hand and frees their prisoner, the splendid Ravenna, whom he will later marry. However, the woman turns out to be a powerful sorceress and true leader of the Dark Army. She kills the king after marrying him and takes possession of the kingdom. Snow White, the legitimate heir, is captured and locked up in a tower for many years.

READ: Snow White and the Hunter where it was shot

Meanwhile Tabor falls into disrepair. The sovereign exploits the beautiful and young girls of the place to drain their youth and absorb it. However, she learns that the now adult Snow White is destined to defeat her, unless she can consume her heart. In this way he will become immortal. However, the young woman manages to escape from the castle. Eric, an indomitable hunter destroyed by the death of his wife, is led on his trail. The queen promised to return his beloved to him in exchange for Snow White.

Snow White and the Hunter trilogy

The hunter and the ice queen arrived at the cinema on 22 April 2016. A film closely linked to Snow White and the Hunter. In fact, we can see Chris Hemsworth and Charlize Theron, who reprise the roles of Eric and Ravenna. Also added to the cast Emily Blunt And Jessica Chastain, or Freya, the ice queen, and the warrior Sara. The latter will become Eric’s wife. This is a prequel, as the first part takes place in a time before the birth of Snow White. The second, however, takes place seven years after the events narrated in the 2012 film.

Why is Snow White and the Huntsman spoken of as a trilogy? The third film is not there but it was in the programs. Unfortunately for the fans, however, it is very likely that it will never be produced. Speaking of box office, the second film was disappointing. The real problem is that the film turned out to be chaotic and the actors themselves did not understand, during the shooting, what the tone of the plot was. It’s hard to think that we can invest again in all of this and that particularly busy actors like those of this rich cast can find the time for a disappointing project.

We are on Google News: all news on the show CLICK HERE