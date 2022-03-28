Is sparkling water good or bad for high blood sugar? Here is the truth

Sparkling water is still water that contains carbon dioxide. By law, carbonated water must contain carbon dioxide obtained from its recycled source. Any carbon dioxide lost during conversion can be replenished by the manufacturer.

We have been taught that sparkling water makes you fat, has more calories than plain water and can damage your teeth over the long term. These are all false myths. Sparkling water is a thirst-quenching, nutrient-rich water that is often associated with negative stereotypes that have no scientific basis. Many people believe that so-called “bubbles” can cause digestive problems and physical discomfort. There is nothing more false than this! No research supports this theory, indeed, despite the surveys confirming the preference of Italians for sparkling mineral water (according to a Quaeris survey of 16% of bottled water buyers), nutrition experts are increasingly recommending drinking both still and sparkling water.

In addition to being a particularly moisturizing and tasty drink, carbonated mineral water has several benefits, especially during meals:

Helps digestion: sparkling water facilitates the work of gastric juices and facilitates digestion. It is particularly suitable for people with slow digestion due to the contribution of carbon dioxide and slightly acid pH;

Helps to lose weight: if you drink sparkling water during a meal, you will feel fuller, so you tend to eat less. For this reason it is recommended for those who follow a strict and slimming diet;

Advantages of sparkling water

Carbonated water is often high in minerals, including calcium, magnesium, and sodium. Carbonated water is water that has carbon dioxide added to create bubbles. Research shows sparkling water has some health benefits. Thanks to it, in fact, you can say goodbye forever to diabetes and stress problems, as this water helps you feel better and digest faster.

Digest better with sparkling water and you will find that your body will thank you.

The disadvantages of carbonated water

Of course, sparkling water also has its downsides, as it causes the bones to lose calcium, a problem most doctors point out, and can also cause excessive swelling. Excessive consumption of carbonated water can damage the liver and kidneys.

However, you don’t have to be afraid of sparkling water, drink it the right way to get all kinds of benefits.

Carbonated water and taste

Like mineral water and drinking water, carbonated water has no calories. The bubbles, in addition to the more or less pleasant sensory properties, stimulate the taste receptors to the point of anesthetizing them, bringing greater freshness to the palate. This is why many people believe that sparkling water quenches thirst more than plain water, even if in reality the effect is only temporary.

Carbonated water and acid / base balance

Some personal trainers prefer to avoid carbonated mineral water due to its acidity, as in the Western dietary environment, often rich in “acidic foods”, it favors the loss of minerals and the appearance of osteoporosis, dental caries, weakness and generalized malaise . However, these are all unfounded hypotheses and in this regard we remind you that a healthy organism is always fully capable of maintaining a physiological pH level, thus guaranteeing a state of general health.