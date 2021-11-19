Is Spider-Man the “replacement” for Iron Man? For Joe Russo Tom Holland is the new soul of the MCU

Joe Russo said Tom Holland’s Spider-Man is in the process of replacing Robert Downey Jr. as the soul of the MCU

The co-director of Avengers: Endgame, Joe Russo, states that Tom Holland will replace Robert Downey Jr. in the MCU. While Holland will return to the screens as Peter Parker in the wait Spider-Man: No Way Home, many are wondering what will become of the hero’s future. Will the young actor return for other films, or will he say goodbye to his iconic character? His latest statements suggest a passing of the baton, but these words from Joe Russo bode well for another Spider-Man trilogy.

In 2015, Marvel Studios and Sony entered into a historic partnership to give life to a new version of Spider-Man, to integrate it into the MCU. Tom Holland was cast shortly thereafter, who made his debut in Captain America: Civil War, recruited by Tony Stark for “Team Iron Man”, in preparation for the clash with Captain America (Chris Evans). It was clear early on that the two actors had excellent on-screen chemistry, so the producers decided to let them collaborate for a long time. And so, the cynical Tony Stark of Robert Downey Jr., has become something of a father figure for young Peter. Now that Iron Man is dead in the MCU, and that Downey has officially abandoned the franchise (and, despite requests from fans to bring him back, there is currently nothing concrete in sight), Spider-Man could take his place as the “soul” of the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Joe Russo claims that Tom Holland is taking the place Downey left. Although the director doesn’t specify exactly how, he concludes his interview with GQ with the idea that Holland’s Spider-Man will be the new soul of the MCU: “Tom is stepping into the role that Robert Downey once occupied for Marvel, who is the favorite character and in many ways the soul of the Marvel universe.”.

Read also Tom Holland reveals his worst nightmares: from sleep paralysis to paparazzi

This means, after Spider-Man: No Way Home, Will Tom Holland continue to stay in the franchise? After all, Robert Downey Jr. stayed in the MCU for 11 years and appeared in 10 films. This is a transitional period for the franchise and the heroes of the “second generation” – such as Holland’s Spider-Man – are stepping up to be the new face of the MCU, but it may take some time for that to happen. claim as one of the leaders of the Avengers.