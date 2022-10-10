is Steven Spielberg’s famous film inspired by a true story?
Released in 1998, We have to save the soldier Ryan is broadcast this evening at 9:10 p.m. on France 3. The opportunity to return to this classic which moved an entire generation, directed by the great Steven Spielberg. And to wonder if it is taken from a true story.
The continuation under this advertisement
Steven Spielberg, who recently proposed a new version of the masterpiece West Side Story, then confided in the underside of the shooting. World famous for his classic AND, the director made us go through many emotions, throughout his career. We think of the very touching film Munich or the traumatic War of the Worlds. Tonight at 9:10 p.m., the France 3 channel is broadcasting one of its unmissable feature films: We have to save the soldier Ryan.
We have to save the soldier Ryan : a chilling story told by stars
Carried by a 5-star cast in which we find Tom Hanks (Forrest Gump), Matt Damon (Invictus), Vin Diesel (Fast & Furious), John Ribisi (Friends) or Barry Pepper (The green line), the film reveals a very gripping story during the Second World War. It is the story of Commander Miller who is given a mission of the utmost importance: to find and bring back private James Ryan safe and sound, whose three brothers died in combat within the space of a few days. Composed of eight men, the squad questions the importance of the mission and the sacrifices it requires.
The continuation under this advertisement
We have to save the soldier Ryan : the real heroes behind the script
One of the striking scenes of this film is that of the Normandy landings, the very realistic reconstruction of which has been underlined. An important detail insofar as the film is inspired by a true story: that of the Niland brothers. Their story largely inspired the screenplay, except for one detail. The four brothers really existed, and a mission to find one of them was actually set up. On the other hand, in reality, things got better since the brother declared dead was finally found alive. He had initially been reported missing because his bomber had been shot down, but he had not lost his life. He had been captured by Japanese forces who kept him prisoner for a year! A better outcome than in fiction since two out of four survived. To date, the film is listed in the National Film Registry (Library of Congress), considered to be “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant“.
The continuation under this advertisement