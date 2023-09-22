Is Still Up worth watching on Apple TV+?

Danny (Craig Roberts) in Still Up On (Apple TV+)

Where to watch Still Up: Apple TV+ from September 21

Our Rating: 2/5

Check this out if you liked: flatshare, man up, lovesick

Which is in it?: Antonia Thomas, Craig Roberts, Blake Harrison and Luke Featherston

how long is it? 8 x 30 minute episodes

📖What is it about? An impulsive and free-spirited aspiring painter whose questions about his daughter’s future begin to haunt him at night, and Danny, a socially anxious but brilliant journalist, join in on his insomnia.

Best friends Lisa (Antonia Thomas) and Danny (Craig Roberts) have trouble sleeping. Composed of late-night conversations and a shared situation, is Still Up the romantic comedy Apple TV+ insomniacs have been waiting for?

As promising as its premise might be, this light-hearted dramedy from creators Natalie Walker (I May Destroy You) and Steven Burge lacks direction. They might be stepping into Richard Curtis (Notting Hill) territory with their central pair’s charmingly off-kilter chemistry, but the series never really pulls off the balance needed to make things work.

Trapped inside their flat by choice, Danny and Lisa rely on their smart phones or tablets to build chemistry, which not only dilutes the drama but often makes the events feel forced.

Lisa (Antonia Thomas) in Still Up. (Apple TV+)

In addition to insomnia, Danny is also agoraphobic, causing him to fear open spaces and certain situations that may make him anxious. His skinny neighbor Adam (Luke Featherston) is a convenient solution, doing all the food shopping for Danny and acting as a foil for whatever comedy happens, making him a perfectly fleshed out creation. becomes more of a plot device than.

Other casualties on the acting front include Blake Harrison (The In-Betweeners), who can barely spare a glance at Lisa’s long-term boyfriend Wedgie. He plays second fiddle to the central relationship in every sense, which may be obvious, but it still takes an age to move on.

With the creators pushing the boundaries of believability by writing this romantic comedy in a rose-tinted London landscape, Still Up never really feels grounded. It’s up to Antonia Thomas and Craig Roberts to work a miracle and save the series based solely on their chemistry.

Wedgie (Blake Harrison) in Still Up. (Apple TV+)

It’s an approach that achieves the almost impossible, even if it falls at the final hurdle due to a lack of real drama elsewhere. The imaginary encounters that pass for comedy in this original Apple show may force viewers to look elsewhere for their entertainment out of nostalgia.

For this reason, Still Up may be an ideal show for insomniacs, as it ironically proves to be an instant snooze fest despite the extremely engaging central performances.

Still Up will premiere its first 3 episodes on AppleTV+ starting September 21st.