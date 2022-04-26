Is Stranger Things to blame for Netflix cancellations?

Stranger Things 4’s budget is three times bigger than Game of Thrones’

Lately, Netflix has canceled many series and movies. One of the reasons could be the scandalous budget that has been given to the fourth season of Stranger Things.

According to Wall Street Journal, Stranger Things 4 had a budget of 30 million dollars per episode, for a total of 270 million dollars for the complete season of nine episodes. Netflix’s decision to spend so much money, on the sci-fi horror drama, needs to be taken into account to explain why shows like File 81, Another Life, The Baby-Sitters Club and, more recently, On the Verge have been scrapped. after one or two seasons.

Interestingly, the final season of Game of Thrones cost three times less than Stranger Things 4, at $90 million for all six episodes, according to Business Insider. This comparison is necessary, as the HBO series used this budget to pay for many high-profile actors (Emilia Clarke, Peter Dinklage, Sophie Turner, etc.), large sets such as castles and fortresses, as well as dragons.

On the other hand, Stranger Things has been set in the small town of Hawkins, with the Upside Down being the same world, just a bit darker and bleaker. Of course, introducing monsters will cost a bit and Millie Bobby Brown is one of the biggest names in the entertainment industry today. But even so, 30 million dollars per episode is more than excessive.

The synopsis for Stranger Things reads as follows: Six months have passed since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the havoc, our group of friends are separated for the first time (and navigating the complexities of high school hasn’t made things any easier). In this most vulnerable moment, a terrifying new supernatural threat comes to light, posing a terrifying mystery that, if solved, could bring the horrors of the Upside Down to an end.

The other frustrating element is that not every series can be like Stranger Things, in its first season. A suitable comparison circulating on the net is that of The Office, starring Steve Carrell. It took two seasons before the American version of the charming British series did well.

So, because Netflix is ​​so willing to pull the trigger on any content that doesn’t work, according to its internal algorithm (cost of producing the show, relative to its return in viewership), we might miss out on some really great shows just because they don’t know how to do it. popularized from the start. As a result, the reasons why the platform has lost 200 thousand subscribersin recent months.

Netflix will premiere the first part of Stranger Things 4 on May 27. While the second part will make its debut on July 1, 2022. To find out which Netflix originals have been canceled, check out this Article.