is struggling with a complex inflammation that projects its return in January

Fabian is struggling with a complex inflammation that projects its return in January

Spanish midfielder Fabian could miss the match against Milan

The latest concerns in Naples concern Piotr Zielinski, who came out with l‘Empoli in the middle of the first half due to respiratory problems. Yesterday, Napoli announced that the Pole is struggling with a tracheitis. But with Milan he will definitely be out Fabian, his companion in the department. The Gazzetta dello Sport talks about it.

“Without Zielinski, Napoli would be deprived of the element capable of giving that necessary change of gear in offensive assaults. But his absence would be added to that of another midfielder devoted to attacking like Fabian Ruiz.

The Spaniard is struggling with a complex inflammation that projects his return in January after stopping on December 1st, in the away match against Sassuolo. Yesterday, Fabian Ruiz did not train for flu symptoms “

fabian

