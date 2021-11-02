Is Super Smash Bros. Ultimate the latest game in the series? Sakurai is uncertain about the future – Nerd4.life

In an interview with Famitsu, of which some extracts are spreading online, Masahiro Sakurai, the director of the series Super Smash Bros., claims he is not sure of the future of the series and that even a new chapter may not come.

With the arrival of Sora in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, the game’s post-launch support ends, so it’s only natural for fans to start fantasizing about the next installment in Nintendo’s fighting game series. In that sense, Sakurai’s latest statements are not very encouraging.

“I’m not thinking of a sequel. I don’t think about it every time. However, I can’t say for sure that this is the end of Smash. I need to think about whether we should make another Smash Bros., at the risk of disappointing users“, says the director.

Masahiro Sakurai, the director of the Super Smash Bros.

And a possible new chapter without Sakurai? Impossible according to the director, who does not see how Smash Bros. can continue without him. Sakurai further states that in the past he has tried to entrust the reins of the series to other people, but with poor results.

“I don’t currently see how Smash can be accomplished without me. Honestly, we tried to leave it to someone else, but it didn’t go well. If the series continues, I have to talk to Nintendo about it and discuss whether a new chapter will be successful or not. I have to think seriously about this topic.”

Sakurai’s words suggest that he has been thinking of moving away from the Super Smash Bros. series for some time, perhaps to devote himself to other projects or even completely abandon the video game market. They also coincide with last year’s statements, where the director stated that Super Smash Bros. Ultimate could be the last game in the series he works on.