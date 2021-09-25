Is Taking Short-Term Positions Really the Way to Go?

Since mid-August, the Dogecoin price has lost nearly 45% of its value after slipping below key levels. Furthermore, a break of the descending triangle and a possible return to the demand area exposed the DOGE to further drawdowns in the coming days.

However, many in the DOGE community, including Dogefather Elon Musk, are looking to grow the crypto-asset buyer base. Unfortunately, there still appears to be a problem plaguing its ecosystem. At the moment, the DOGE community is focusing on preparing the cryptocurrency for large-scale adoption. However, its transaction fees are still too high. This urgency was recently flagged by Dogefather after AMC’s CEO via Twitter said he wanted to start accepting Dogecoin as a means of payment.

The Dogecoin and the latest update

In August, the Dogecoin network released an update (1.14.4) for its nodes. According to GitHub, this update will help the network reduce commission rates. However, due to the limited number of nodes, currently, the impact of the upgrade has not been felt on transaction fees.

The network hopes that as a higher percentage of nodes run the newly upgraded nodes, it will provide the network with increased security and reduced transaction fees.

However, Dogecoin may need to focus on expanding its use cases along with reducing fees. Especially since the altcoin had fallen from a peak of $ 0.7605 to $ 0.2213 at the time of writing.

Techno-Graphic Analysis and Dogecoin forecasts

While the DOGE showed a glimmer of hope in August, the price of the cryptocurrency was immediately pushed back below the $ 0.30 resistance. The resulting breakout of the descending triangle triggered yet another drawdown after the bulls were unable to hold DOGE above $ 0.2320.

The market appears to be extremely vulnerable to a decline towards the $ 0.138 – $ 0.18 zone. Ideally, this area of ​​demand would offer buyers support to limit sales pressure. However, with the current lack of market interest, the demand area is unlikely to be able to offer any support at the moment. If the Dogecoin closes below this area, the losses could extend to $ 0.087 or even as high as $ 0.065 before a bullish response.

