Is Taylor Swift Bickering Jessica Simpson Travis Kelce?

After another poor Travis Kelce game without Taylor Swift’s presence the question that has to be asked is, is this the reverse Jessica Simpson-curse?

The question that must be asked is, in the name of SEO results, is Taylor Swift causing a reverse-Jessica Simpson curse on Travis Kelce’s performance on the football field? Or, to put it a little more positively, is Travis Kelce now able to perform at a high level only if Taylor Swift is in attendance to watch his games?

Pop stars watching pro football games from box suites to cheer on their star boyfriends is nothing new. But when Jessica Simpson was famously in attendance to watch her then-boyfriend, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo, in the 2007–2008 season, her efficiency and production declined significantly. This resulted in a somewhat hushed characterization that Jessica Simpson was somehow causing Tony Romo’s poor play in the games she participated in, and the “Jessica Simpson curse” was born.

When Taylor Swift started attending Travis Kelce’s games, Kansas City fans were on high alert for this kind of impact, but to their relief, the All-Pro tight end actually felt quite welcome in Swift’s presence. Seems to be playing better.

However, this can’t help but give rise to a new fear – has Taylor Swift caused a reverse-Jessica Simpson curse, in which Travis Kelce is no longer able to play at an elite level unless his girlfriend Swift Not present?

Let’s consider the stat line evidence – in the games Swift has attended since their relationship went public (4 total), Kelce has 34 catches for 432 yards and two touchdowns.

Kelce has totaled just 23 catches for 165 yards and two touchdowns in the four games played without Swift.

In terms of average, that means that in Taylor Swift games, Kelce is on pace for 8.5 catches, 108 yards and half a touchdown per game. In non-Swifts games, Kelce averaged 5.8 catches, 41.3 yards and half a touchdown per contest. These are still the numbers many tight ends in the league would want, but well below the average we’ve come to expect from Kelce.

Even Travis Kelce’s brother Jason noticed this discrepancy and brought it up during a recent appearance on the brothers’ New Heights podcast.

“When Tee Swift is in the game, you’re averaging 99 yards,” Kelce said (note that this podcast was filmed before the Chiefs-Broncos game, which he attended). Jason added, “And when you only have your friends and the rest of your family left, you’re averaging 46.5 yards a game.”

“It’s very difficult for me to focus on that sentence,” Travis said.

The Sporting News noted another possible factor originating from a third party – the face of Chiefs franchise All-Pro quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Following the Chiefs’ 41–10 win against the Bears in Week 3, Mahomes admitted after the game that Swift’s presence had an impact.

“I heard she was in the house,” Mahomes admitted. “I felt a little pressure, so I knew I had to get the ball to Travis. “I think he wanted to be in the end zone as much as the Swifties.”

It seems like Mahomes was trying to do something solid for his good friend Kelce and make him look extra impressive to his new girlfriend. But when Swift isn’t present, that extra incentive for Kelce to be his obvious wing man is gone.

Granted, it’s a fairly small sample size, but Kelce’s performance in the Chiefs-Dolphins game last weekend wasn’t good enough to warrant asking questions.

There could be worse luck than motivating him to play better when you attend your boyfriend’s games, but Kansas City Chiefs fans have to carefully study the calendar of Taylor Swift’s The Era’s Tour international concert dates before the playoffs. Would like, if they want Travis Kelce to be at his best on the field.