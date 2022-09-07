Is Taylor Swift coming to “Cruella 2”? This would be her role in the Disney movie

“cruel” was one of the most successful films of Disney during 2021 and just a few months after its premiere, the sequel was announced that will once again have Emma Stone as protagonist; In addition, the rumors about the participation of the singer Taylor Swift they are getting stronger.

The live action achieved a resounding success at the box office and in DisneyPlus, although it was the latter that led Stone to request a new contract for the second installment after Scarlett Johansson’s lawsuit with which the actress accused the company of non-compliance and demanded part of the income obtained from the premiere of “Black Widow” streaming.

According to The Disinsider, the performer of ‘Shake It Off’ could join the cast of the film with a role as villainalthough at the moment everything is a rumor since Disney would still be negotiating the details with the singer.

Also, it was revealed that the second part of “Cruella” will be a musical and, therefore, the also designer is ideal for the role due to her impressive vocal and dance talent, something that she shares with Emma Stone who showed impeccable work in “La La Land” alongside Ryan Gosling.

Ddetails of “Cruella 2”

Although some rumors have arisen about the sequel to “Cruella” so far nothing has been confirmed, but it is expected that it will be discussed in the 2022 edition of the Explo D23 which will take place from 9 to 11 September at the Anaheim Convention Center in California.

After two years of absence due to the health emergency due to the covid-19 pandemicDisney resumes one of the most important events in which they announce the news of projects in cinema and streaming, among which “Cruella” could stand out.

For those who wish to be part of the panels or follow them live, this will be possible through their official YouTube channel and on their website where the schedules for each of these were released.

