is testing paid subscriptions

These subscriptions allow access to exclusive features and content, such as live shows, stories and badges reserved for subscribed users. Here are all the details.

There are important news coming to Instagram: the well-known social network of the Meta / Facebook ecosystem is experimenting paid subscriptions with some US content creators and influencers. These subscriptions allow access to functionality and exclusive content, such as live, stories and badges reserved for subscribers. “We are starting to test subscriptions with a handful of creators who will be able to set a monthly price of their choice, unlock a ‘sign up’ button on their profile and offer benefits to their subscribers,” says the company via an official blog post. Furthermore, until 2023, Instagram will not take any percentage of the revenue derived from subscriptions, says the co-head of the social network on TechCrunch. Ashley Yuki.

Among the other information released, it is worth mentioning the purple badge that users receive once they subscribe: in this way the reference content creator knows who in his community has paid for the subscription. The monthly subscription fee goes from $ 0.99 to $ 99.99, it depends solely on the choice of the individual influencer.

Among those selected by Instagram to participate in the test is the Oregon Ducks basketball player, Sedona Prince, the Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles and the astrologer Aliza Kelly. Meanwhile Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, comments on Facebook: “I am excited to continue making tools for creators who make a living from their creative work and to soon put these tools in the hands of more people.”

Linktree is banning sex worker profiles (including OnlyFans)

In a video posted today, the head of Instagram Adam Mosseri states that subscriptions are one of the best ways for influencers and creators to have a predictable income. As reported by The Verge, some of them have already monetized Instagram features such as “Close Friends”, charging members of the comminuty an off-social fee for access to stories. However, Instagram and Facebook are not the only companies to launch subscription models, designed to compete with other social networks such as TikTok; in 2021, Twitter introduced the “Super Follow”, while some creators rely on other platforms, such as Patreon or Substack, to sell your work to users.