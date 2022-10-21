is “that” a Hollywood star now?

Fast & Furious, Jumanji, Red Notice, Black Adam… Dwayne Johnson (actor, producer, influencer and showman) has built an empire on himself.

After The Rock the wrestling star, there is Dwayne Johnson the movie star. Since his first role in The Mummy Returns in 2001, he established himself as one of the most demanded (and therefore, better paid) actors, surfing on the success of Fast & Furious, Journey to the Center of the Earth 2 or G.I. Joe to launch his career for good.

With his own production box, he thus chained San Andreas, Jumanjiits own spin-off from Fast & Furious, rampage, Skyscraper, Red Noticeor the series YoungRock. Until black adamdesigned to launch an entire universe of movies, and cement its hold on the industry, now wedded to superheroes.

This success is the result of a real strategy for Dwayne Johnson. Actor, producer, influencer, showman, he has been working for a good twenty years to be this business bulldozer. Throwback to this incredible, and slightly creepy attack plan.

