“Is that a wolf or a mutant dog?”: A woman goes viral on social networks for walking her strange and gigantic pet | International | News

A woman went viral in the United States because of the large size of her dog, in such a way that a debate was opened on social networks, where they wonder if it is a canine, a wolf or a mutant beast.

“Is that a wolf or a dog?” the driver who recorded the video asks his daughter, who is also in the car. “That’s big!” exclaims the daughter, before saying that she thinks it’s a huge dog. “Or a beast!” responds the bewildered mother, wrote El Imparcial.

Woman goes viral on social media for walking her giant dog

The video lasts 10 seconds and shows a casual woman strolling casually with her dog on a leash. All netizens were stunned to see the gigantic size of the dog, which they compared to a wolf.

During a debate on the networks, users claim that it is an Irish wolfhound or a Scottish dog. Something that also caught our attention is the scruffy appearance of the pet and it was calm on the street, characteristic of the two mentioned breeds.

On the other hand, other netizens indicated that it is not one of the two mentioned races because their physical features are not similar, especially their nose and snout.

Some even compared it to a hyena, “a mutant that escaped from a laboratory in the Pentagon” and even to Ghost, Jon Snow’s wolf in “Game Of Throne.”

The funny debate on social networks allowed the video to go viral and the woman, without knowing it, appeared on all social networks walking her dog, which is shown to keep her safe. (YO)

