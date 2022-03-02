Is that why he broke up with Belinda? Christian Nodal reveals falling into this strong addiction

Mexico City.- The famous singer of the Mexican regional, Christian Nodalrecently just surprised his fans, because in an interview for life and stylerevealed that fell into this strong addiction for his fame at such a young age, is that why broke up with belinda?

How do you know, weeks ago it was confirmed that the singers had put an end to their love story, which began in Aztec TVwhich sparked hundreds of rumors, such as that she had been with four million dollars or that she was unfaithful, among many others, however, that has not made either of them come out to give their version.

This March the interpreter of Goodbye Love He appeared on the cover of the aforementioned magazine and gave an interview about the difficult moments he went through when his fame just began, noting that it was a great weight for him to have achieved fame at such a young age.

The former coach of The voice One of the things he remembers most from that moment is that he began to go to parties every day and drink, he even confessed that he went to “strange places” because of those drunkenness, saying that for him that was fame, “living the crazy life” .

A stage of my life was like a blackout. Every day was a party. Hanging out with people you didn’t know and ending up in strange places. I thought money was just that, living life crazy, to the extreme, fast, without thinking things through,” he revealed.

Similarly, the renowned artist mentioned that fame even went to his head and he began to spend fortunes on his attire, believing that having branded clothing would give him more security, until he discovered that this was not the case.

I feel like I didn’t lose ground, but I did get obsessed and got to a point where if I didn’t wear designer clothes, I didn’t feel safe. But when I understood it, I said: ‘This is worth mothers! With this you don’t connect with people, you do it with your heart, with words’. It was a stage,” he recalled.

Finally he mentioned that for him fame is something very dangerous to have if you are not really prepared for what it entails, confessing that he was scared by how he began to behave, and being so attentive all the time, because he does not know who is approaching him for who they are and not for what they think.

Having fame, money, the ease of so many things, is the most dangerous thing you can give to someone who is not prepared. The truth is that everything that happened to me scared me. It’s like standing on top of the building and feeling very dizzy. Oh boy…! What’s this? It’s good cab… Coming from nothing and then having it all. Before they didn’t peel you and now everyone wants you. I didn’t know if they loved me for who I am or what they think I am,” she concluded.

