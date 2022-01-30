is the 21st Slam for the Spanish – Corriere.it

from Gaia Piccardi

Rafa imposed himself in 5 sets with a sensational comeback. Down by 2 sets to zero, he won the match by 2-6, 6-7, 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 after more than 5 hours of play

It seemed that in tennis he had done everything, however – incredibly – inside the umpteenth enterprise there is the pearl of a first fruit: a comeback from two sets to zero below, in a Grand Slam final (he played 28 in his career …), not the had never succeeded. But not by chance Rafael Nadal from Manacor, island of Mallorca, the messenger with wings on his feet sent to earth by the gods of tennis to tell us that nothing, absolutely nothing, is impossible.

Nadal beats Medvedev And so a 35-year-old Spanish gentleman, with more ailments than the age of Methuselah, sets off as a backpack on a brutal trek in the heat of Australia, dragging a dominant Russian for two sets and then evidently stunned and cramped: Nadal beats Medvedev 2-6, 6-7, 6-4, 6-4, 7-5, the second Australian Open is annexed (the first dates back to 2009, a previous geological era) and the 21st Major title, a huge achievement that allows you to break the balance with the other two Immortals, Federer (disappeared) e Djokovic (Force expatriate from Melbourne). record. We had deluded ourselves that the parity reached by the Holy Trinity (20-20-20) lasted forever for a question of justice. We believed that Medvedev, ten years younger, would be favored by extending the match. We thought that the final was already an extraordinary milestone for a player who had his right foot operated in September and in December was positive at Covid: Nadal he had left for Australia without expecting anything, or perhaps everything, a skilled manager of his energies, an unsurpassed strategist, a perfect connoisseur of himself. Since he set foot down under, has never lost a match. There are no more superlatives to define the ex nio slapped up by Uncle Toni and perhaps for this reason, due to the brutality of the treatment he received as a child, ready for anything and fearful of nothing. Twenty-one, one more than his companions in adventure, the rivals of a lifetime who have pushed him to improve beyond any reasonable threshold of pain, reasonableness, common sense. The head-to-head with Djokovic does not end there, of course, but putting his nose ahead, for Rafa, who of the three absolute champions was considered the most competitive but the least tennis player, has boundless value.

First set In the final in Melbourne, the Moscow chess player immediately moved the queen. Rafa gives him a hand, uncertain at his serve and immediately willing to give him chances of advantage. In fact, the break comes to the fifth game: Nadal gives up the turn to serve to zero, 3-2 for the Russian, who flies away with a second break (6-2). The percentages in the service of the number 5 in the world are insufficient: 54% of firsts in the field, 57% of points won over the first. In addition, 16 unforced errors. Not the real Rafa, the impassable wall of Manacor shows obvious cracks: the merit of Medvedev doing everything to make him uncomfortable, keep him away from the comfort zone, push him into the position of being able to make mistakes.

Second set In the second set the Spaniard got off to a good start: a 3-1 break, due to the fragile, ephemeral Iberian counter-offensive. Medvedev he returns the favor in the seventh game (4-3) – in tennis as delicate as in life the seventh year of marriage – but Rafa never dies and extends again (5-3 with a stop volley that contradicts any theory about Nadal a hitter and that’s it ), Medvedev immediately resumes his joke and then goes straight to the tie break (Mister Jimmy Van Alen always be praised). And there, when the games are decided, on the favorite terrain of the lord of the 20 Slam titles, the Russian prevails with his clumsy and unpredictable strokes, difficult to read even for the most experienced man on the circuit. The left-handed hook of Rafa it does not hurt (unlike Berrettini) on the backhand of Medvedev, his safest shot, the Russian on the fast is an extraordinary slipper, he arrives on every ball, recovers the mini-break and obtains the set point with a short ball. Rafa not flawless, its low voltage intensity today. 7-5 (7-6) for Medvedev. And now recovering the disadvantage of two sets becomes a challenge. The percentages for the service remain modest (59% of points on the first), the error rate high (20 free).

Third set Nadal’s weapons with Medvedev seem blunt. The slice from left to serve produces little, on the forehand that bounces high the opponent climbs without major problems and that shot, Nadal’s specialty, today fallible, too fallible. The defense of Rafa little compared to Medvedev’s precision, the Spaniard’s fatigue in keeping the turn of service produces three break points in the sixth game, canceled out amid unspeakable suffering. The balance, even in this set, seems fragile. But Nadal wouldn’t be Nadal if he didn’t fight on every 15 as if he were the last (of his life) and this mental game to exhaustion begins to make Medvedev nervous, who is showing the first signs of abating. The break that arrives at the ninth game of Rafa, who finally goes to serve for the set in this one-way final so far. Does not tremble: 6-4. After three hours and ten minutes of battle, we go to the fourth.

Fourth set Find everything, the satanasso: depth, straight hook, effectiveness. The numbers in the service definitely rise (82% of first in the field, 70% of points on the first in the third set). AND Medvedev, discouraged, he seems to waver. On the Melbourne chessboard, everything is possible. Rafa’s break for the 2-1, immediately reciprocated (2-2). The breakball festival begins, it becomes a match between boxers starting to be playedi: Medvedev, above all, able to cancel a deadly set point at 3-5 but then forced to capitulate. 6-4 Nadal, invigorated by adrenaline.

Fifth set Nadal seems reborn, but he is still 35 years old against the Russian’s 25 and a hundred thousand kilometers more in the engine. Medvedev calls the physiotherapist: he has cramps, asks him to massage his legs, appears in the corner. Fatigue at the alert level for both. Now this final is a matter of the heart, and blows kept between the lines. The first break, in the fifth game, by Nadal, who in the turn of service cancels the Russian three occasions for the draw. 3-2, 5-3, 5-4. Rafa goes to serve for the match but suffers the break of Medvedev, a warrior who does not give up, other than the Oblomov out of a novel by Goncharov: 5-5. It is not known with what energy, Nadal refuses the break for the 6-5. The Australian marathon ends with a backhand flight (7-5) and a happy child in a fuchsia shirt cheering in the middle of the field like when he won the parish tournament in Manacor, even Rod Laver in the stands has red eyes from observe this quite supernatural story. Five hours and 24 minutes, a tactical masterpiece, 3 aces against 23 of the Russian, 69 winners against 76 of the other, 182 total points to 189 (in tennis not all points count in the same way). Medvedev the role of the new number one was being played, too little; Nadal the meaning of an entire life. He obviously won his life.