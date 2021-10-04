Is the actor in the film or not?

The Netflix movie that is causing discussion

Holidate is the very recent Netflix film that since its release on October 28th continues to remain firmly in the top ten. Starring Emma Roberta and Luke Bracey, the streaming giant’s new romantic comedy tells the story of Jackson and Sloane. The two – both oppressed by the asphyxiating Christmas questions in the style of “so, when are you getting married?” – they decide to pretend to be engaged and accompany each other to family celebrations.

Obviously, barely knowing each other, they establish inviolable rules including the imperative not to fall in love with each other. Rules that immediately establish the “professional” nature of their relationship, even if you know how these stories end… In short, Holidate is a typical carefree rom-com lasting an hour and a half. So why all this fuss? Well, in the film there is a scene that is literally dividing the audience and that involves the charming sex symbol Ryan Gosling.

Ryan Gosling Holidate: the mystery of the appearance of the sex symbol

The sequence that is causing so much talk sees the protagonists Sloane and Jackson involved in a loud discussion inside a supermarket. But what does the handsome Ryan have to do with it? Between one punch and the other, it is Jackson who pulls Gosling in the middle. Jackson in fact exclaims: “I bet what you want that if Ryan Gosling showed up in this frozen department to ask you to take the trip of your life, you would say no to him too …”. Sloane replies, “You’re just wrong. Ryan Gosling would never shop at the supermarket… he’s too cool to do it ”.

It is on these very few seconds that the great media hype has been generated. In fact, exactly on the last line of Sloane, the silhouette of a man who seems to be himself suddenly appears: Ryan Gosling! The “conspiracy theorist” has begun to appear on social media, generating a real debate between those who claim to be the sex symbol of “The pages of our life” and those who believe it is another person, far from the beloved Gosling. Indeed, the silhouette of the chatted man is too distant and not very definite to give a certain answer.

Undoubtedly, since Sloane makes a joke right about Ryan, that silhouette might just be him. However, apparently The Independent would have investigated, discovering that the man would be the alleged Chad Zigmund. A simple technician part of the film’s mastery but, thanks to the incredible resemblance to Gosling, would have been chosen by the production for this short and nice curtain. In short, the mystery deepens: will it really be Ryan or his double Chad? Seeing is believing!