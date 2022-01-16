Is the Artful Escape coming to PS5 and PS4? Game spotted on PlayStation Store – Nerd4.life

The Artful Escape it might be coming up too PS5 and PS4, probably at the end of his period of exclusive time that binds him at the moment to PC and Xbox, since it seems to have been spotted on PlayStation Store, appeared perhaps by mistake before its time.

The Artful Escape is a particular “musical” action adventure from the Beethoven & Dinosaur team and is considered one of the best indies of the year 2021, if not one of the best games in general released last year, also nominated for several official awards. So far it has only been available on PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S, launched directly on day one on Xbox Game Pass, but it seems to be finally arriving on PS5 and PS4 as well.

The sighting has also been immortalized in screenshots, but there is not much reason to doubt it: The Artful Escape, published by Annapurna, is probably coming to Sony platforms and perhaps even to Nintendo Switch, considering how things usually work with the indie titles and with the publisher in question.

The Artful Escape spotted on PS Store, as per WellPlayed screenshot

The game appeared in the “Coming Soon” section of the PlayStation Store, therefore it does not yet have a precise release date but it should arrive shortly, at this point we await an official announcement from Annapurna or Beethoven & Dinosaur. The Artful Escape tells the bizarre story of Francis Vendetti, musician and son of art, in search of himself just before his first live performance.

Having always lived in the shadow of his famous father, Francis must face a strange and fascinating journey of formation and discovery in order to reach full awareness and safety of his own means as a musician. To find out more, we refer you to the review of The Artful Escape, while we remember that the game is the best indie game of 2021 according to Forbes.