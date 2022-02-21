is the best headphone recommendation of the day

These high-end wireless headphones from Sennheiser are down to earth.

Looking to renew your headphones at home? You need sound quality and not depend on cables? These Sennheiser PXC 550 II plummet from 349 euros to get a really good price 184 euros. It is also true that today there is no better price on the marketWell, at Fnac they have it for 199 euros and at Madrid HiFi at the same price.

These wireless headphones have it all, they are very comparable to the highly recommended Sony WH1000XM4 or the Beyerdynamic DT 990 in performance. However, the price drop is to keep in mind in these high-end Sennheiser.

Buy some Sennheiser PXC 550 II for 184 euros (RRP €349 )

If you like to listen to your favorite songs, your own playlists or watch your movies and series with full autonomy from high-end speakers, you’ll love these headband-type and Bluetooth headphones. you can be up to a total of 30 hours listening to your favorite music with Music Unlimited, Spotify or other music streaming service, with a single 3 hour charge.

In addition, you will not need your mobile in your hand to take advantage of the enormous advantages of having a virtual assistant integrated into the headphones. You can use both Alexa, Google Assistant or Siri no incompatibility issues. Thank you to your 3 microphones you can talk to it and ask for the music you want, set alarms/reminders or know the weather forecast. Calls with these headsets will be clear and very sharp. His panel is touchideal for adjusting volume, turning external noise on/off, or accepting calls.

Its body is foldable, so it will be easy to store them in a backpack or briefcase to take them on a trip (comes with a case perfect for it). Have active noise cancellation (ANC) of high quality that provides greater clarity in calls and helps you to immerse yourself more in your music. With the Smart Control app (available on Android and iOS) you can redefine equalizers to your liking to set them at the time you want with a single touch.

On a technical level, we have headphones with 32mm drivers in diameter, an active impedance of 490 ohms and a passive 46 ohms, its frequency range is 17-23,000 Hzhas Bluetooth 5.0 low consumption, and is compatible with the codecs of SBC audio, aptX™, aptX™ Low Latency, AAC. One last, if I didn’t have new headphones, I would get some like that without thinking about it.

Related topics: Headphones, Offers, Technology

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission.

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Sign up for Disney + for $ 8.99 and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!