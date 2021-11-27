is the best-selling console on Black Friday 2021 in the USA – Nerd4.life

Xbox Series S emerges as the best-selling console during this Black Friday 2021 in the USA, as reported by Business Insider, beating the fierce competition of PS5, Nintendo Switch OLED and the Xbox Series X itself and emerging a bit surprisingly as the winner of this fall shopping crazy session.

The measurements, reported by the American publication, come from Adobe and concern a large amount of resellers in the United States, both physical and online, in this period of Black Friday 2021.

Xbox Series S

There are at least a couple of good reasons why the Xbox Series S has emerged as the best-selling console, which make the result a little less surprising: while PS5, Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch OLED still remain in high demand, the main difference is that Xbox Series S is quite easily found for sale in the US.

An element of substantial difference in sales is therefore given by availability of the console, which therefore allows it to be actually sold, which is no small feat. However, the price: the very meaning of Xbox Series S is the idea of ​​a next-gen console, which makes any next-generation game work, at a very aggressive price like 300 dollars / euros. Although for the most passionate and attentive gamers the technical compromises required can be heavy, for a large number of users these differences are somewhat superfluous and the fact that the Xbox Series S is able to make the most recent games work as a true next gen. at the lowest possible price it seems to have had the effect Microsoft was hoping for.

Coupled with Xbox Game Pass, recently strengthened by the arrival of Forza Horizon 5 and soon Halo Infinite, Xbox Series S has found itself in an ideal condition to face Black Friday 2021 and, according to the first data that emerged, it seems to have achieved excellent results, also waiting for know any actual sales during this period.