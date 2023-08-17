Is the change of actors legal or does it harm the representation?

when Brendan Fraser played him whalehe helped it Photorealistic artificial fat fold, The movement that seeks to stop stigmatizing obesity then wondered why an obese person was not hired to explain the fat person, rather than implanting several kilos of prostheses for an average weight person .

movies like Shallow Hell, Norbit one of two mad professor, passed again before the eyes of a generation that has normalized the humiliation of non-standard bodies. But Brendan Fraser managed to humanize him, to show the pain he was hiding under layers of fat (even if it was fake). “As long as fat people are represented by half-puppets, you can never see that character as fully human”said actor and comedian Guy Branum at the time. Because if it is already difficult to include obese characters in general narratives, then few opportunities are lost when they are known. fat suit,

Brendan Fraser uses prostheses to interpret ‘The Whale’

This is just the latest phenomenon in an industry, the cinematographic industry, that has always had problems with representation. There is a paradox floating in the air that no one wants to name (as Messias says, “it is impossible to name”, because we give up what we want to express): if the important thing is fidelity to character. Is, Why not hire characters who perfectly embody the character they want to play? Did it make sense to sign Ana de Armas because of her physical resemblance to Marilyn Monroe, but not to play a fat character? whale, The same has happened with Sarah Paulson’s performance as Linda Tripp in recent years. American Crime Story: Impeachment or with Emma Thompson as Miss Trunchbull in the Netflix film matilda the musical,

Bradley Cooper’s “Jewish Nose”

The latest controversy has erupted over the Leonard Bernstein biopic produced by Steven Spielberg. Bradley Cooper has faced severe criticism for Jayewfacethat is, by the stereotypical representation of Jewish traits due to the facial prostheses he used for the role.

Bernstein, the son of Ukrainian-Jewish immigrants to the United States, was a talented conductor and composer, best known for writing music west side storyComposed three symphonies and became music director of the New York Philharmonic. Bradley Cooper, who directs, co-wrote and stars in Teacherhe is not jewishAnd in the trailer, Carey Mulligan can be seen wearing a prominent fake nose, who plays Bernstein’s wife, Felicia Montealegre.

Many voices have been raised against this casting. British actress and activist Tracey-Ann Oberman has criticized Bradley Cooper on social networks: “If (Cooper) has to wear a prosthetic nose, that’s the equivalent of ‘blackface’ or ‘yellowface’ for me and many others. If Bradley Cooper can’t play the part with power or acting alone, Then don’t give him the role: take a Jewish actor».

Referencing Cooper’s 2014 stage performance as John Merrick in The Elephant Man, Oberman said: “Bradley Cooper managed to play the Elephant Man without a prosthesis, so he couldn’t play a Jew without it.” should be able.”

Bradley Cooper in “The Elephant Man” directed by Scott Ellis at Broadway’s Booth Theater

While there is no doubt obvious aspects such as skin color (although it is often a question of copying one ethnic group with another, reducing character according to their skin color and perpetuating stereotypes), With the representation of certain aspects, which are considered to have a conservative bias, debates arise. Do all Jews have big noses, or is this an image that came to us, among others, from Nazi propaganda? Are Asians all the same, or is it a fallacy of Western vision? Do gay men speak in a dramatic and exaggerated way or is it a sarcasm?

Despite the controversy sparked by Bradley Cooper’s “exaggerated nose”, in a statement posted on social networks, Bernstein’s children, Jamie, Alexander and Nina, have defended the actor: “Any misinterpretation or misunderstanding of your efforts It breaks our hearts to see. Bradley chose to wear makeup to enhance her likeness and we totally agree. We are also sure that our father also does not have any problem with this.

Controversy is on the rise Nuclear physicist J. Objection to Cillian Murphy being cast as Robert Oppenheimer — again, a non-Jewish actor playing a notable Jewish figure in a biopic directed by Christopher Nolan. Was the actor’s physical resemblance to the nuclear physicist more important than the representation of the Jewish community? Is British Helen Mirren Best To Play Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir?

Irishman Cillian Murphy plays Jewish nuclear physicist Oppenheimer

problem of representation

Distinctive elements of the “Jewish face” include the accent. Jewish and the use of facial prostheses to mimic Orthodox Jewish features, hence the term “Jewface” derives from the similar words “blackface” and “yellowface” used with the Asian community. But more recently, the term has also been used to describe the disproportionate casting of Jewish actors as Jewish characters. But what is worth noting here is Bradley Cooper already has a bigger nose than the real Leonard Bernstein’s.

The controversy is related to a wider controversy over authenticity in Hollywood casting., which encompasses a variety of underrepresented identities. Over the years it has been claimed that iconic gay dramas such as Human Error And Milkstarring heterosexual actors, did not cast gay actors to promote its inclusion.

Spanish Javier Bardem cast as Cuban Desi Arnaz in film being record It also provoked a reaction to the mixing of European Spanish and Ibero-American identities (unfortunately on the other side of the Atlantic they are used to it). him too Scarlett Johansson was publicly and infamously vilified for accepting the role of a trans man in the film rub and tug, but she defended that, as an actress, she “should be allowed to play any person, tree or animal.” However, he left the role, which will now be played by a transgender actor in a series.

the problem is basically delineate the contours of political correctness action, because we continue without doubting the problem black faceBut if the real problem is that the actors can’t understand what it’s like to be part of a demographic or have a sexual orientation outside the range of their experience, then none of these actors should be able to play a different person. Needed In other words, No one should, ever, be allowed to play a role other than their own.

On the other side of the argument is a more recent controversy: Actor Kit Connor, who stars in the upcoming series heart rate boosterwas accused of “queerbatting” (The inclusion of explicitly gay or same-sex characters in a film, while maintaining ambiguity about the characters’ sexuality, as a means of attracting gay and bisexual audiences). The harassment led her to come out as bisexual in a bitter tweet that read: “Congratulations on forcing the 18-year-old to come out of the closet.”

Actor Kit Connor (right) in the series ‘Heartstopper’Netflix

The truth is that each marginalized group fighting for decent representation is generating a related but distinct conversation rooted in decades of systemic absence or distortion, with many nuances.