is the club ready to bet big for this Uruguayan striker?

After winning their 10th French championship title this season, Paris Saint-Germain are preparing to sort out their squad. After having already made a first point on the list of planned departures, the club must also find new replacements who will be able to live up to expectations.

© Twitter account of Gil Dias

Among the players targeted by Paris Saint-Germain, there would be Darwin Nunezof Benfica Lisbonwhose profile is of particular interest to the Parisian club.

Darwin Nunez’s figures

Arrived in Portugal in 2020, Darwin Nunez is Benfica’s current top scorer with a total of 32 goals in all competitions.

Champions League quarter-finalist this yearNunez is currently the player who has scored the most goals in the Portuguese league this season (26 goals in 28 matches).

Last month, he was also in second place in the ranking of top European scorers (25 goals in 25 matches)rear Robert Lewandowski (32 goals in 30 matches).

No doubt that with such a performance, many big European clubs like Manchester United or Chelsea (The Athletic) wish to recruit him.

But Benfica do not intend to let go of their striker so easily. Especially since the Uruguayan international is the first attacking asset of his team. His release clause is estimated at 150 million euros. According to information given by the Brazilian journalist Bruno Andrade, there would be Newcastle who would prepare an offer of 70 million euros.

PSG on the spot

According to the Portuguese media Oh Jogo, Paris Saint-Germain would also be ready to pay almost double the amount proposed by the Magpies club for the recruitment of Darwin Nunez (120 million euros).

While the Parisian leaders are still trying to convince their star striker, Kylian Mbappeto extend as the latter is increasingly attracted to Real Madrid, the Uruguayan would be the ideal replacement to strengthen the squad in attackin the event of the departure of the Frenchman.

In case the tricolor world champion decides to staythe 22-year-old Latin American could then replace Angel Di Maria or Mauro Icardi in attack. These two Argentinians who are pushed towards the exit following their last unconvincing performances.

If the negotiations lead to a transfer with the sum proposed by the capital club, Darwin Nunez would then become the third biggest transfer in Ligue 1 historyafter Kylian Mbappé (180 million) and Neymar Jr (222 million).

When asked, the Lisbon player doesn’t dwell too much on his future and instead focuses on the end of the season.

“My head is totally in Benfica until the end of the season. I want to give my all for Benfica and for their fans who are incredible. My job is to take advantage of this chance that is happening to me.” he said at the microphone of CNN Portugallast April.